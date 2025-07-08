Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.54
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.59
0.65
0.64
0.62
Net Worth
13.13
13.19
13.18
13.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.24
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-86.06
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.2
As % of sales
0
0
0
86.54
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.01
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.71
-0.2
-0.33
1.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-86.06
Op profit growth
20.06
-46.68
33.59
6.43
EBIT growth
-442.64
-10.31
24.03
-71.41
Net profit growth
-572.07
6.27
-17.28
-57.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Chandan Kumar Bansraj Gautam
Additional Director
Kishori Prasad Gupta
Addtnl Independent Director
Usami Devi
95 B Pocke-A Mayur Vihar,
Phase II,
Delhi - 110091
Tel: 91-11-32318522
Website: http://www.jigyasainfra.com
Email: jigyasainfra@yahoo.com
Beetal House 3rd Flr,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-11-29961281-82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
Reports by Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd
