Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:26 PM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.60%

Non-Promoter- 1.60%

Institutions: 1.59%

Non-Institutions: 72.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

12.54

12.54

12.54

12.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.59

0.65

0.64

0.62

Net Worth

13.13

13.19

13.18

13.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.24

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-86.06

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.2

As % of sales

0

0

0

86.54

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.01

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.71

-0.2

-0.33

1.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-86.06

Op profit growth

20.06

-46.68

33.59

6.43

EBIT growth

-442.64

-10.31

24.03

-71.41

Net profit growth

-572.07

6.27

-17.28

-57.28

No Record Found

Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Chandan Kumar Bansraj Gautam

Additional Director

Kishori Prasad Gupta

Addtnl Independent Director

Usami Devi

Registered Office

95 B Pocke-A Mayur Vihar,

Phase II,

Delhi - 110091

Tel: 91-11-32318522

Website: http://www.jigyasainfra.com

Email: jigyasainfra@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 3rd Flr,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-11-29961281-82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd?

Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

