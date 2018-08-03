Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd Management Discussions

As per Chapter IV Regulation 15 of SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015, A Company Listed under chapter XB(Companies listed on SME ITP exchange) or chapter XC(Companies listed on institutional trading platform without IPO) of ICDR regulations, 2009 and having its equity shares listed on a recognized stock exchange, is out of the ambit of Management Discussion And Analysis Report in its Annual Report.

Particulars of employees and other disclosure

The prescribed particulars of Employees required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given below:

DETAILS PERTAINING TO REMUNERATION AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5(1) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

Sr. No. Name of Directoi/KMP and Designation Remuneration of Directoi/ KMP for FY 2017-18 (Rs. In Lakhs) % increase in Remuneration in FY 2017-18 ** Ratio of Remuneration of Director to Median Remuneration of employees Ratio of Remuneration of Director to Median Remuneration of Employees Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh, 2,40,000 N.A. N.A. N.A.

The number of permanent employees as on 31st March 2018 was 4.

Average of remuneration of employees excluding KMPs - Nil

Companys performance has been provided in the Directors Report which forms part of the Board Report.

The key parameter for the variable component of key managerial personnel(s) is linked with Company performance and Individual performance.

The remuneration of Directors, KMPs and other employees is in accordance with the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

STATEMENT CONTAINING THE PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 197 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014 AND FORMING PART OF DIRECTORS REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 -NOT APPLICABLE

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Employees of the Company, will be provided on request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars mentioned in rule 5(2) of the said rule which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during the business hours on working days of the Company upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interest in inspecting the same, such Member may write to the Compliance Officer in advance.

PERSONNEL

The Management-Employees relations remained very cordial throughout the year. Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of sincere and devoted services rendered by all the workers and staff at all levels.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per the provision of Section 177 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to establish an effective Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns. In line with this the Company has framed a Vigil Mechanism Policy through which the Directors and Employees may report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct & Ethics without fear of reprisal.

The Employees and Directors may report to the Compliance Officer and have direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy is placed on the website of the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All women employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainee) are covered under this Policy.

The following is a summary of Sexual Harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year:

a. No. of Complaints received: 0

b. No. of Complaints disposed off: 0

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year under review, There is no Related party Transactions.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, the Company has not given any loans and guarantees. Details of Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, Extract of the Annual Return for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018 made under the provisions of Section 92 (3) of the Act in Form MGT -9 is annexed herewith as Annexure -I.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Provisions relating to Secretarial Audit as per Section 204 read with Rule 9 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Jatin Chopra, Proprietor of M/s- Jatin Chopra & Associates, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial audit of the Company. The Secretarial Auditor Report provided By the Secretarial Auditor in Form No. MR-3 has been enclosed as Annexure -II.

i) With reference to the qualifications, we wish to explain that the Company is searching the best person for the post of Chief Financial Officer as we will find the suitable person; we will appoint the same as Chief Financial Officer.

ii) With reference to MGT-10, The Company will comply the same in future.

With Reference to the Qualifiations and observations given by the Secretarial Auditor company, Company is under process to remove all the Qualifications and observations in future.

Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts

No Significant and Material orders has been passed by Securities Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchanges, Tribunal or Courts in the year under Report.

Ihuman resources industrial relations

The takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of Business. The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining top talent through superior Learning and Organizational Development. This is a part of Corporate HR function and is a critical pillar to support the Organizations growth and its sustainability in the long run.

ICAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law and regulations. Actual results could defer materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes,

Economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts Business and other ancillary factors.

ACNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to express their appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the cooperative banks, Government Authorities, customers, vendors and, members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, Staff.