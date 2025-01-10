iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

41.7
(-1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.21

7.21

7.21

7.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.78

1.63

1.47

0.7

Net Worth

9.99

8.84

8.68

7.91

Minority Interest

Debt

4.49

1.11

0

0.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.04

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.52

9.99

8.68

8.04

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.01

0.14

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.66

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

-0.13

1.18

2.4

2.17

Inventories

0.21

1.31

2.06

2.18

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.39

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.27

0.11

0.19

0.13

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.61

-0.24

-0.24

-0.14

Cash

0.35

1.62

1.45

0.05

Total Assets

0.94

2.84

4.01

2.44

