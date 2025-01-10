Jindal Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.21
7.21
7.21
7.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.78
1.63
1.47
0.7
Net Worth
9.99
8.84
8.68
7.91
Minority Interest
Debt
4.49
1.11
0
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.52
9.99
8.68
8.04
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.01
0.14
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.66
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.13
1.18
2.4
2.17
Inventories
0.21
1.31
2.06
2.18
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.39
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.27
0.11
0.19
0.13
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.61
-0.24
-0.24
-0.14
Cash
0.35
1.62
1.45
0.05
Total Assets
0.94
2.84
4.01
2.44
