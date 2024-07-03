SectorFinance
Open₹44.89
Prev. Close₹45.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.04
Day's High₹44.89
Day's Low₹44.89
52 Week's High₹82.88
52 Week's Low₹30.84
Book Value₹15.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.37
P/E26.94
EPS1.7
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.21
7.21
7.21
7.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.78
1.63
1.47
0.7
Net Worth
9.99
8.84
8.68
7.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.63
-5.39
-0.64
0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sadhu Ram Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Baij Nath Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sham Lal Singal
Executive Director & CFO
Divya Aggarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Udit Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subhash Kumar Changoiwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srishti Gumber
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Capital Ltd
Summary
Jindal Capital Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company has been registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company dated 21 February 1998 with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Initially, the Company was engaged in trading and investments in shares and other securities;providing loans & advances and other related activities. Through the Scheme of Arrangement, Scan Services P Ltd was merged into the Company effective from April 1, 2011 and new shares issued on merger of Scan Services P Ltd got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2012.The Company invests in shares - both quoted and unquoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market are done mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and on its own. It is working under the supervision of Reserve Bank of India, ROC, SEBI & Other concerned regulatory bodies of Government of India and following the prescribed guidelines. Presently, Company is engaged in fund based activities and advisory services.The loan product comes with competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and a hassle-free application process. With Loan Against Property, a person can unlock the value of property and take control of his finances. With JCAP Business Loan, one can access funds for working capital, purchasing inventory, expanding his business, or any other business-related expenses. Business Loan is a financing solution designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises grow and succeed. This loan product offers flexible repayment
Read More
The Jindal Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Capital Ltd is ₹32.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Capital Ltd is 26.94 and 2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Capital Ltd is ₹30.84 and ₹82.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.68%, 3 Years at 28.27%, 1 Year at 19.33%, 6 Month at 30.45%, 3 Month at -16.56% and 1 Month at 5.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.