Summary

Jindal Capital Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company has been registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company dated 21 February 1998 with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Initially, the Company was engaged in trading and investments in shares and other securities;providing loans & advances and other related activities. Through the Scheme of Arrangement, Scan Services P Ltd was merged into the Company effective from April 1, 2011 and new shares issued on merger of Scan Services P Ltd got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2012.The Company invests in shares - both quoted and unquoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market are done mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and on its own. It is working under the supervision of Reserve Bank of India, ROC, SEBI & Other concerned regulatory bodies of Government of India and following the prescribed guidelines. Presently, Company is engaged in fund based activities and advisory services.The loan product comes with competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and a hassle-free application process. With Loan Against Property, a person can unlock the value of property and take control of his finances. With JCAP Business Loan, one can access funds for working capital, purchasing inventory, expanding his business, or any other business-related expenses. Business Loan is a financing solution designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises grow and succeed. This loan product offers flexible repayment

