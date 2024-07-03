iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Capital Ltd Share Price

44.89
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open44.89
  Day's High44.89
  52 Wk High82.88
  Prev. Close45.8
  Day's Low44.89
  52 Wk Low 30.84
  Turnover (lac)1.04
  P/E26.94
  Face Value10
  Book Value15.4
  EPS1.7
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.37
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jindal Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

44.89

Prev. Close

45.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1.04

Day's High

44.89

Day's Low

44.89

52 Week's High

82.88

52 Week's Low

30.84

Book Value

15.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.37

P/E

26.94

EPS

1.7

Divi. Yield

0

Jindal Capital Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Jindal Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jindal Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.33%

Non-Promoter- 28.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jindal Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.21

7.21

7.21

7.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.78

1.63

1.47

0.7

Net Worth

9.99

8.84

8.68

7.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.63

-5.39

-0.64

0.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jindal Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sadhu Ram Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Baij Nath Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sham Lal Singal

Executive Director & CFO

Divya Aggarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Udit Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subhash Kumar Changoiwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srishti Gumber

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Capital Ltd

Summary

Jindal Capital Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company has been registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company dated 21 February 1998 with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Initially, the Company was engaged in trading and investments in shares and other securities;providing loans & advances and other related activities. Through the Scheme of Arrangement, Scan Services P Ltd was merged into the Company effective from April 1, 2011 and new shares issued on merger of Scan Services P Ltd got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2012.The Company invests in shares - both quoted and unquoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market are done mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and on its own. It is working under the supervision of Reserve Bank of India, ROC, SEBI & Other concerned regulatory bodies of Government of India and following the prescribed guidelines. Presently, Company is engaged in fund based activities and advisory services.The loan product comes with competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and a hassle-free application process. With Loan Against Property, a person can unlock the value of property and take control of his finances. With JCAP Business Loan, one can access funds for working capital, purchasing inventory, expanding his business, or any other business-related expenses. Business Loan is a financing solution designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises grow and succeed. This loan product offers flexible repayment
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Capital Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Capital Ltd is ₹32.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Capital Ltd is 26.94 and 2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Capital Ltd is ₹30.84 and ₹82.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Capital Ltd?

Jindal Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.68%, 3 Years at 28.27%, 1 Year at 19.33%, 6 Month at 30.45%, 3 Month at -16.56% and 1 Month at 5.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.66 %

