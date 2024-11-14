iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Capital Ltd Board Meeting

40.26
(-1.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:33:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
JINDAL CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER THE ATTACHMENT. Outcome of Board Meeting for approving Un-Audited Financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
JINDAL CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. As per the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20249 May 2024
JINDAL CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and any other matter with permission of the chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
As per the attachment. As per the attachment.
Board Meeting23 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
JINDAL CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31th December 2023 and to consider any other matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)

Jindal Capital: Related News

No Record Found

