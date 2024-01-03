Jinkushal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.19
24.36
14.31
5.62
Net Worth
43.33
24.5
14.45
5.76
Minority Interest
Debt
46.04
16.3
11.75
7.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.7
0.31
0.18
0.11
Total Liabilities
90.07
41.11
26.38
13.64
Fixed Assets
10.22
9.29
5.12
5.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.45
9.17
7.12
0.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
55.35
11.25
12.58
6.91
Inventories
6.09
12.19
10.19
4.56
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
59.93
0.56
0.53
1.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.6
6.86
13.22
9.37
Sundry Creditors
-13.53
-2.75
-5.92
-3.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.74
-5.61
-5.44
-4.91
Cash
6.01
11.33
1.56
0.16
Total Assets
90.08
41.12
26.38
13.65
