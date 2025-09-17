No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.19
24.36
14.31
5.62
Net Worth
43.33
24.5
14.45
5.76
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,402.6
|121.77
|2,77,303.46
|504.04
|0.05
|5,875.6
|231.32
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,077.9
|351.11
|48,588.97
|23.46
|0.05
|186.97
|40.37
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
800.7
|64.94
|28,104.57
|69.18
|1
|836.61
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
292.35
|15.35
|22,855.18
|200.21
|2.33
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
623.9
|141.15
|13,781.02
|16.04
|0.24
|281.93
|67.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Jain
Whole Time Director
Abhinav Jain
Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Sumeet Kumar Berlia
Independent Director
Niteen Jain
Independent Director
Anekant Jain
Independent Director
Namrata Tatiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Tarachand Pande
H.No.260 Ward No.42 Opp.C.M.-,
House Civil Lines,
Chandigarh - 492001
Tel: +91 77091 71934
Website: http://www.jkipl.in
Email: compliance@jkipl.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
