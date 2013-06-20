JK Sugar Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.03
10.36
10.36
10.36
Preference Capital
18.02
13.5
13.5
13.5
Reserves
-28.88
-7.64
6.22
10.11
Net Worth
1.17
16.22
30.08
33.97
Minority Interest
Debt
101.41
37.08
72.02
58.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.05
9.05
9.57
9.14
Total Liabilities
111.63
62.35
111.67
101.98
Fixed Assets
71.01
72.66
76.19
79.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.6
21.6
15.33
14.9
Networking Capital
7.83
-42.99
18.4
6.64
Inventories
58.91
49.84
109.35
53.19
Inventory Days
133.89
114.7
Sundry Debtors
9.82
2.07
2.81
0.72
Debtor Days
22.32
4.76
Other Current Assets
5.34
4.94
2.88
3.8
Sundry Creditors
-48.06
-92.11
-88.16
-44.74
Creditor Days
109.23
211.99
Other Current Liabilities
-18.17
-7.73
-8.47
-6.33
Cash
11.18
11.08
1.75
1.31
Total Assets
111.63
62.35
111.67
101.98
