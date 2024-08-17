iifl-logo-icon 1
JK Sugar Ltd Merged Share Price

15
(-0.27%)
Jun 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

JK Sugar Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

15.08

Prev. Close

15.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

15.08

Day's Low

15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-12.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.05

P/E

51.72

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

JK Sugar Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

JK Sugar Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JK Sugar Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.08%

Non-Promoter- 3.32%

Institutions: 3.32%

Non-Institutions: 27.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JK Sugar Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.03

10.36

10.36

10.36

Preference Capital

18.02

13.5

13.5

13.5

Reserves

-28.88

-7.64

6.22

10.11

Net Worth

1.17

16.22

30.08

33.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

160.58

158.58

yoy growth (%)

1.25

Raw materials

-144.46

-152.74

As % of sales

89.96

96.31

Employee costs

-8.18

-6.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-13.55

-19.52

Depreciation

-5.21

-5.08

Tax paid

0

6.78

Working capital

61.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.25

Op profit growth

-117.76

EBIT growth

-66.61

Net profit growth

68.25

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

JK Sugar Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JK Sugar Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

P K Jain

Director

Gautam Khaitan

Director

J R C Bhandari

Director

Vikrampati Singhania

Director

A K Kinra

Whole-time Director

A K Jain

Company Secretary

Bipin Bihari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JK Sugar Ltd Merged

Summary

J K Sugars Ltd(JKSL), a part of Hari Shankar Singhania Group the company is engaged in the manufacture of Sugar and other allied products. Originally incorporated as Sahai Woodplast Ltd in April 19, 1996 in Calcutta the name of the company was changed to the present one in 2002. The Sugar Division of JK Industries was demerged into this company with effective from Sep 9, 2003. The appointed date being April 1, 2002. The sugar division of JKIL consists of a Sugar plant located at Meerganj, Bareilly in UP and a Co-generation power plant. The company sells the surplus power from its co-gen plant to UPSEB.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Sugar Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

