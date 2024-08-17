SectorSugar
Open₹15.08
Prev. Close₹15.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹15.08
Day's Low₹15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-12.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.05
P/E51.72
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.03
10.36
10.36
10.36
Preference Capital
18.02
13.5
13.5
13.5
Reserves
-28.88
-7.64
6.22
10.11
Net Worth
1.17
16.22
30.08
33.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
160.58
158.58
yoy growth (%)
1.25
Raw materials
-144.46
-152.74
As % of sales
89.96
96.31
Employee costs
-8.18
-6.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-13.55
-19.52
Depreciation
-5.21
-5.08
Tax paid
0
6.78
Working capital
61.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.25
Op profit growth
-117.76
EBIT growth
-66.61
Net profit growth
68.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
P K Jain
Director
Gautam Khaitan
Director
J R C Bhandari
Director
Vikrampati Singhania
Director
A K Kinra
Whole-time Director
A K Jain
Company Secretary
Bipin Bihari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JK Sugar Ltd Merged
Summary
J K Sugars Ltd(JKSL), a part of Hari Shankar Singhania Group the company is engaged in the manufacture of Sugar and other allied products. Originally incorporated as Sahai Woodplast Ltd in April 19, 1996 in Calcutta the name of the company was changed to the present one in 2002. The Sugar Division of JK Industries was demerged into this company with effective from Sep 9, 2003. The appointed date being April 1, 2002. The sugar division of JKIL consists of a Sugar plant located at Meerganj, Bareilly in UP and a Co-generation power plant. The company sells the surplus power from its co-gen plant to UPSEB.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.