JK Sugar Ltd Merged Management Discussions

GLOBAL SUGAR INDUSTRY SCENARIO:
As per International Sugar Organisation (ISO), the global sugar production
is expected to rise by 9.6 Million tons to a record of 173.8 Million tons
in 2011-12 with bigger crop in Thailand, China, India, Russia and European
Union, Sugar supplies will exceed demand by 6.5 Million tons in 2011-12.
Further Global sugar surplus is likely to be higher by 15% in the next
season 2012-13. Sugar supply is likely to exceed demand by 7.8 Million tons
in 2012-13 as compared to earlier estimate of surplus of 6.8 Million tons.
This would be third consecutive year in which production will be higher
than consumption.
Analysts anticipate lower sugar prices during the next six months due to
higher sugar production in India and Brazil. The new agriculture year in
Brazil started in March 2012 with the expected increase of 5.4% sugar cane
harvest.
Due to surplus production the International prices during the year remained
under pressure. The sugar prices which were prevailing at around USD 760
per MT in May-June, 2011 has come down to USD 560 in May, 2012 registering
a downfall of over 26%.
With the prevailing crude oil prices around USD 125 per barrel , Brazil the
largest sugar producer on the globe may divert its cane crop for production
of Ethanol on economic consideration. This may improve the international
prices of sugar to some extent.
SUGAR INDUSTRY SCENARIO IN INDIA
As per Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), it is expected that Sugar
production in the country will cross the estimated figure of 260 lac tons
and may touch 265 lac tons as against the production of 245 lac tons last
year. 251 lac tons of sugar has already been produced upto the end of
April, 2012 - which is almost 25 lac tons more than the corresponding
period of last year. Most of the increase has been contributed by U.P.
which has seen an increase of almost 11 lac tons at a total production of
70 lac tons as against 59 lac tons last year.
During the year, Central Government had revised upwards the Fair and
Remunerative Price (FRP) of cane to Rs. 145 per quintal from Rs. 139.12
last year. Against the increase of 4.2% in FRP by Central Government, the
state of UP had announced the State Advised Price (SAP) of cane for 2011-12
at Rs. 240 per quintal, up by over 17% from previous year figure of Rs. 205
per quintal.
Sugar prices remained almost constant during the entire year with marginal
variation between Rs. 27500 per MT and Rs. 28500 per ton, compared to last
year average realisation of about 27000 per MT, despite heavy increase in
cane prices, which has gone up by 17% in U.P This mismatch of cane price
and sugar price has created an acute pressure on profitability, raising
questions on the survival of sugar industry especially in U.P The
uneconomic high price of cane has made the operations unviable for most of
the sugar mills in U.P. resulting in an all time high outstanding arrear of
cane price at Rs. 4500 cr at the close of the season 2011-12.
On consistent pressure from industry, the Central Government had allowed
exports of 35 lacs tons of sugar in 5 installments. Subsequently, in the
month of May, 2012, the Government has freed sugar exports. This is an
appreciable step by the Government, however, due to delayed decision, sugar
industry may not reap the benefit as the international prices of sugar has
come down to USD 560 per ton making the exports from India unattractive.
OPPORTUNITIES
With the increased focus on clean environment, the prospects of power from
renewable sources of energy is gathering momentum. Bagasse, a residual
substance generated while cane crushing, has great potential to produce
green power. In 2008, National Action Plan for Climate Change (NAPCC), has
set a target of obligatory use of atleast 5% energy used, produced from
green sources. The obligation of use of Renewable Energy is likely to
increase to 15% in next couple of years. This has created a great
opportunity for sugar industry.
Even after 65 years of Independence, there is a great shortage of
electricity in almost every part of the country. Sugar Industry has
potential to produce over 7500 MW of power by using its bagasse if
favourable policies are in place.
Molasses is another substance which comes out from the boiling and curing
process during sugar production. Molasses is a good raw material for
production of ethanol, a better oxygenate as adhesive fuel for motor
spirit. Brazil, the largest sugar producer in the world has developed
engines which can work with 70 to 80% ethanol. In India, 5% ethanol is
blended with petrol. The Government is actively considering to increase the
mixing percentage of ethanol to 10%, however, the decision is yet to be
announced. The higher production of ethanol will help the country to reduce
its dependence on import of petroleum and save foreign currency. With the
increasing price of crude oil, the prospect of ethanol is very bright in
context of the sugar industry.
Molasses is also used for production of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA),
Rectified Spirit (RS), absolute Alcohol, Special Denatured Spirit (SDS) and
many high value added chemicals.
Another by-product commonly known as Press Mud or Filter Cake contains high
quantity of sulphur and other nutrients. Press mud is used as organic
manure which enhances the fertility of the land. A technology have been
developed to extract Sugar Wax from press mud which is high value product
used for superior variety of cosmetics and medicines.
If the situation evaluated in totality, there is great scope for industrial
complex consisting of sugar plant, co-gen plant and a distillery together.
THREATS AND CONCERNS
In spite of the much propagated industrial liberalisation, sugar industry
is still reeling under the era of total regulatory controls. Right from raw
material, including cane area, procurement of cane, its movement etc., to
finished products and by-products are totally regulated by Government
Policies. Sugar industry being an agro based industry has inherent risk of
natural calamities. Availability of sugar cane which constitute about 80-
85% of the cost of production, is highly dependent on climatic conditions
besides being greatly influenced by Govt. policies and prices of other
competing crops. Due to a huge farmer base, sugar industry is greatly
influenced by political decision also.
In addition, there is no linkage between the raw material prices and the
price of the finished commodity resulting in uncertainty of the business.
Sugar industry is obliged to supply 10% of its production at substantial
concessional price, much below the cost of production, to the Government
for supply to the Public Distribution System (PDS). This directly affects
the bottom-line of the sugar mill and is causing losses to the tune of Rs.
3000 Crore each year. The remaining 90% of production of sugar is also
controlled by the Central Government through a monthly release mechanism.
Archaic control system that the Central Government exercises on the monthly
sale of sugar by each sugar mill through the regulated release mechanism is
applicable only to the sugar industry in India. Thus, the industry is not
even free to plan their cash flow. This in turn leads to cyclicality in
production cycles causing sharp swings in national sugar production from
year to year.
Inspite of the announcement of a Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for cane
by the Central Government, some of the States like U.P., Punjab, Haryana
etc have their policies of announcing State Advised Price (SAP) which is
much higher than FRP as well as cane prices paid by some other States. In
the year gone by, Uttar Pradesh had announced unprecedented historically
high SAP of Rs. 240 per quintal for the year 2011-12. In just two years
time the cane price has been increased from Rs. 165 to Rs. 240 per quintal
an increase of over 45% whereas, the sugar price has not even increased by
10% during this period. These uneconomic and irrational increases have led
to serious pressures on the sugar business leading to poor payments to the
farming community also. Major sugar producing countries in the world
including Brazil, Thailand, Mauritius, etc have established an excellent
practice of fixing sugar cane price linked to sugar price.
OUTLOOK
The impact of increase in cane price and other input cost could not be
absorbed in the sugar price resulting in acute pressure on the financial
health of sugar industry in India. Due to high cane price in last couple of
years, farmers switched over to cane cultivation in comparison to other
competing crops which resulted in continuously increasing production of
sugar. Sugar production in India which was 145 lac tons in 2009-10
increased to 245 lac tons in 201011 and further increased to 260 lac tons
in the year 2011-12 whereas the consumption remained almost constant
between 220 to 230 lac tons. As can be seen, the availability of sugar
exceeds its demand creating pressure on domestic prices of sugar. On top of
this, till last year export of sugar was not freely allowed and only in the
month of May 2012 has sugar been freed for exports. Unfortunately this
delay may not allow the industry to take full advantage due to falling
international prices on account of new sugar coming from Brazil. However,
this has led to a marginal improvement in sugar prices domestically.
For the survival of the sugar industry, long term policies are needed to
link cane price to sugar price, increase the distance between two sugar
mills from existing 15 KM to at least 25 KM preferably 40 KM, as this will
allow sugar industry to expand its capacity to make the operation
commercially viable.
The expansion of cogenerated power as well as increased use of Ethanol will
help the industry to balance its revenue from different sources, hedging
its dependence on the commodity cycles of sugar alone.
The industry has been continuously requesting Government for a phase-wise
reform of sugar sector by implementing various decontrol measures. The
release mechanism should be abolished and the sugar factories should have
the freedom of selling sugar as per their commercial decision. The
Government should consider withdrawal of the mandatory levy system and like
in case of other crops such as wheat, rice etc. consider procuring suger
directly from the market for public distribution system (PDS).
HUMAN RESOURCES
The company recognizes its Human Resources as valuable Assets. It endeavors
to increase the skill of its manpower through well-defined training and
development programs. The company is committed to create an organization
that nurtures talent and enterprise of its people, helping them grow and
find fulfillment in an open culture. Its growth strategy is based on a
strong Human Resource (HR) foundation created through a judicious use of
innovative and complementary HR system. The company has a strong
Performance Appraisal System supported by a well laid down reward and
performance recognition policy through which the performance of the
employees of the company is assessed periodically. Training needs of
employees are appropriately identified and meticulously addressed, thereby
having a positive impact on the performance. The Industrial relation during
the year remained quite cordial.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2012 are summarized
below:
Particular 2011-12 2010-77
Turnover 166.69 164.71
Profit before Interest, Depreciation & Tax 1.51 (-)6.04
Profit before Depreciation (-)8.33 (-)14.44
Profit before Tax (-)13.55 (-)19.52
Less: Exceptional Items (Differential
cane price for Season 2007-08) 7.88 -
Profit after Tax and exceptional items (-)21.43 (-)12.74
During the year under review, the turnover of your Company was at Rs.
166.69 crore as against Rs. 164.71 crore in the previous year.
The quantity of cane crushed during the year under review was 40% higher at
58.71 lac quintal against 41.95 lac quintal last year. The recovery during
the year, had improved to 9.15% from 8.93% last year. Power export has
significantly improved by 66%, from 169 lac units in previous year to 281
lac units during the year under review.
In spite of significant increase in all operating parameters such as cane
crush, recovery and power export, PBDIT stands marginally positive at Rs.
1.51 crores. The benefits of improvement in operating parameters could not
be reflected on the profit mainly due to mismatch of increase in cane price
and sugar realisation. During the year under review cane price has
increased by 17% where as sugar realization has increased by 4% only. This
has resulted in erosion of gross margins.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM
The internal control system of the company are designed to ensure that
financial reporting and Management information is reliable. The Internal
audit program are designed in such a way that all the functions of the
company involving critical aspects are periodically audited and reviewed
.The internal control system of the company is regularly reviewed by the
internal auditors for its effectiveness and is constantly modified in line
with the changing business requirement. The key findings of the audit and
action taken in response to audit observations are placed before the audit
committee members. The Internal control system ensure that there is no
revenue leakage in the system and resources and assets of the company are
efficiently utilized and are not prone to misappropriation, theft and
fraud.
