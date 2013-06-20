iifl-logo-icon 1
JK Sugar Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

15
(-0.27%)
Jun 20, 2013

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

160.58

158.58

yoy growth (%)

1.25

Raw materials

-144.46

-152.74

As % of sales

89.96

96.31

Employee costs

-8.18

-6.96

As % of sales

5.09

4.38

Other costs

-6.77

-5.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.21

3.39

Operating profit

1.15

-6.5

OPM

0.71

-4.1

Depreciation

-5.21

-5.08

Interest expense

-9.84

-8.4

Other income

0.35

0.46

Profit before tax

-13.55

-19.52

Taxes

0

6.78

Tax rate

0

-34.75

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.55

-12.73

Exceptional items

-7.87

0

Net profit

-21.43

-12.73

yoy growth (%)

68.25

NPM

-13.34

-8.03

