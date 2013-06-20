Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
160.58
158.58
yoy growth (%)
1.25
Raw materials
-144.46
-152.74
As % of sales
89.96
96.31
Employee costs
-8.18
-6.96
As % of sales
5.09
4.38
Other costs
-6.77
-5.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.21
3.39
Operating profit
1.15
-6.5
OPM
0.71
-4.1
Depreciation
-5.21
-5.08
Interest expense
-9.84
-8.4
Other income
0.35
0.46
Profit before tax
-13.55
-19.52
Taxes
0
6.78
Tax rate
0
-34.75
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.55
-12.73
Exceptional items
-7.87
0
Net profit
-21.43
-12.73
yoy growth (%)
68.25
NPM
-13.34
-8.03
