iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JK Sugar Ltd Merged Company Summary

15
(-0.27%)
Jun 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

JK Sugar Ltd Merged Summary

J K Sugars Ltd(JKSL), a part of Hari Shankar Singhania Group the company is engaged in the manufacture of Sugar and other allied products. Originally incorporated as Sahai Woodplast Ltd in April 19, 1996 in Calcutta the name of the company was changed to the present one in 2002. The Sugar Division of JK Industries was demerged into this company with effective from Sep 9, 2003. The appointed date being April 1, 2002. The sugar division of JKIL consists of a Sugar plant located at Meerganj, Bareilly in UP and a Co-generation power plant. The company sells the surplus power from its co-gen plant to UPSEB.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.