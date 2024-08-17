JK Sugar Ltd Merged Summary

J K Sugars Ltd(JKSL), a part of Hari Shankar Singhania Group the company is engaged in the manufacture of Sugar and other allied products. Originally incorporated as Sahai Woodplast Ltd in April 19, 1996 in Calcutta the name of the company was changed to the present one in 2002. The Sugar Division of JK Industries was demerged into this company with effective from Sep 9, 2003. The appointed date being April 1, 2002. The sugar division of JKIL consists of a Sugar plant located at Meerganj, Bareilly in UP and a Co-generation power plant. The company sells the surplus power from its co-gen plant to UPSEB.