JPT Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.5
-4.15
-6.45
Other operating items
Operating
0
-0.5
-4.15
-6.45
Capital expenditure
0
0.13
0
0
Free cash flow
0
-0.37
-4.15
-6.45
Equity raised
3.02
8.32
12.2
10.67
Investing
0.01
-4.47
-34.93
-0.94
Financing
0.42
0.34
40.41
88.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.45
3.82
13.53
91.53
