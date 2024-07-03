JPT Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.32
0.37
0.38
0.38
0.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.32
0.37
0.38
0.38
0.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0
0.05
0.01
0
Total Income
0.36
0.37
0.43
0.39
0.49
Total Expenditure
0.44
0.4
0.42
0.35
0.5
PBIDT
-0.09
-0.03
0.01
0.04
-0.02
Interest
0
0
0.01
0.01
0
PBDT
-0.09
-0.03
0
0.04
-0.02
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.1
-0.04
-0.01
0.01
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.1
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.1
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.33
-0.15
-0.06
0.01
-0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-28.12
-8.1
2.63
10.52
-4.08
PBDTM(%)
-28.12
-8.1
0
10.52
-4.08
PATM(%)
-31.25
-10.81
-2.63
2.63
-12.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.