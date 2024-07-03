iifl-logo-icon 1
JPT Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.04
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.32

0.37

0.38

0.38

0.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.32

0.37

0.38

0.38

0.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0

0.05

0.01

0

Total Income

0.36

0.37

0.43

0.39

0.49

Total Expenditure

0.44

0.4

0.42

0.35

0.5

PBIDT

-0.09

-0.03

0.01

0.04

-0.02

Interest

0

0

0.01

0.01

0

PBDT

-0.09

-0.03

0

0.04

-0.02

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.1

-0.04

-0.01

0.01

-0.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

0

-0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

0

-0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.33

-0.15

-0.06

0.01

-0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-28.12

-8.1

2.63

10.52

-4.08

PBDTM(%)

-28.12

-8.1

0

10.52

-4.08

PATM(%)

-31.25

-10.81

-2.63

2.63

-12.24

