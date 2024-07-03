SectorFinance
Open₹16.66
Prev. Close₹16.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹2
Day's High₹17.49
Day's Low₹15.83
52 Week's High₹17.49
52 Week's Low₹8.27
Book Value₹11.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.52
1.36
1.47
1.5
Net Worth
3.53
4.37
4.48
4.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.5
-4.15
-6.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.42
0.47
0.5
0.5
0.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.42
0.47
0.5
0.5
0.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.05
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Ramanan
WTD & Additional Director
Chintan Chheda
Additional Director
RADM Rakesh Bajaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payal Mathur
Additional Director
Yogendra Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
JPT Securities Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on April 13, 1994, in New Delhi and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 15, 1994 from Registrar of Companies NCT Delhi & Haryana. The Company was taken over by Awaita Properties Private Limited in October 2008 in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. The Company has Associate Company namely, JPT Share Services Private Limited, which has been admitted as a Trading Member of Cash Segment and Equity Derivatives Segment on the BSE Limited. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company.Promoted by Jagdish Prasad Totla and his Associates, JPT Securities Ltd is a Non-Banking Financial Company, which mainly deals in capital market and financial services. It is also engaged in the business of dealing in shares and securities, providing financial services such as bill discounting, investment in shares, etc. Apart from this it also provides corporate advisory and electricity generation through windmills. In 2003, JPT Securities placed an order with NEPC for supply of wind mills machines. Its plants located in Coimbatore and Tirunelveli district in Tamilnadu, have an installed capacity of 675 KVA.
The JPT Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JPT Securities Ltd is ₹4.76 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of JPT Securities Ltd is 0 and 1.34 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JPT Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JPT Securities Ltd is ₹8.27 and ₹17.49 as of 30 Dec ‘24
JPT Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.57%, 3 Years at 24.01%, 1 Year at 65.93%, 6 Month at 73.19%, 3 Month at 39.59% and 1 Month at 9.93%.
