iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JPT Securities Ltd Share Price

15.83
(-4.98%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.66
  • Day's High17.49
  • 52 Wk High17.49
  • Prev. Close16.66
  • Day's Low15.83
  • 52 Wk Low 8.27
  • Turnover (lac)2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JPT Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

16.66

Prev. Close

16.66

Turnover(Lac.)

2

Day's High

17.49

Day's Low

15.83

52 Week's High

17.49

52 Week's Low

8.27

Book Value

11.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JPT Securities Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

JPT Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

JPT Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.09%

Non-Promoter- 39.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JPT Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.52

1.36

1.47

1.5

Net Worth

3.53

4.37

4.48

4.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.5

-4.15

-6.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.42

0.47

0.5

0.5

0.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.42

0.47

0.5

0.5

0.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.05

0

0

View Annually Results

JPT Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JPT Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Ramanan

WTD & Additional Director

Chintan Chheda

Additional Director

RADM Rakesh Bajaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payal Mathur

Additional Director

Yogendra Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JPT Securities Ltd

Summary

JPT Securities Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on April 13, 1994, in New Delhi and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 15, 1994 from Registrar of Companies NCT Delhi & Haryana. The Company was taken over by Awaita Properties Private Limited in October 2008 in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. The Company has Associate Company namely, JPT Share Services Private Limited, which has been admitted as a Trading Member of Cash Segment and Equity Derivatives Segment on the BSE Limited. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company.Promoted by Jagdish Prasad Totla and his Associates, JPT Securities Ltd is a Non-Banking Financial Company, which mainly deals in capital market and financial services. It is also engaged in the business of dealing in shares and securities, providing financial services such as bill discounting, investment in shares, etc. Apart from this it also provides corporate advisory and electricity generation through windmills. In 2003, JPT Securities placed an order with NEPC for supply of wind mills machines. Its plants located in Coimbatore and Tirunelveli district in Tamilnadu, have an installed capacity of 675 KVA.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the JPT Securities Ltd share price today?

The JPT Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of JPT Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JPT Securities Ltd is ₹4.76 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of JPT Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JPT Securities Ltd is 0 and 1.34 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JPT Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JPT Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JPT Securities Ltd is ₹8.27 and ₹17.49 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of JPT Securities Ltd?

JPT Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.57%, 3 Years at 24.01%, 1 Year at 65.93%, 6 Month at 73.19%, 3 Month at 39.59% and 1 Month at 9.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JPT Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JPT Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JPT Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.