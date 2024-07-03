Summary

JPT Securities Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on April 13, 1994, in New Delhi and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 15, 1994 from Registrar of Companies NCT Delhi & Haryana. The Company was taken over by Awaita Properties Private Limited in October 2008 in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. The Company has Associate Company namely, JPT Share Services Private Limited, which has been admitted as a Trading Member of Cash Segment and Equity Derivatives Segment on the BSE Limited. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company.Promoted by Jagdish Prasad Totla and his Associates, JPT Securities Ltd is a Non-Banking Financial Company, which mainly deals in capital market and financial services. It is also engaged in the business of dealing in shares and securities, providing financial services such as bill discounting, investment in shares, etc. Apart from this it also provides corporate advisory and electricity generation through windmills. In 2003, JPT Securities placed an order with NEPC for supply of wind mills machines. Its plants located in Coimbatore and Tirunelveli district in Tamilnadu, have an installed capacity of 675 KVA.

