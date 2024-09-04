The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, interalia, transacted the following: Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Approved holding of 30th AGM of the Company on Monday, September 30, 2024. Approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books. Approved providing e-voting facility to the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM and appointment of Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process. Approved the Boards Report, Notice of AGM and other matters relating to ensuing AGM. A.G.M (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 04.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the Consolidated Scrutinizer Report on Remote e-voting and physical poll at the 30th AGM of the Company held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) With reference to the query of exchange relating to Proceedings of the General Meeting, we hereby submit revised summary of the proceedings of the AGM mentioning the conclusion time of the meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)