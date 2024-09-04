Annual General Meeting A.G.M (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 04.09.2024) 1. Approved the revised dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)