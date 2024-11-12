Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JPT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations 2015. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. November 12, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following: Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by M/s. JMT & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Statutory Auditors of the Company. On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), approved the appointment of Mr. Yogendra Shah, aged 48 years, as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e. (November 12, 2024). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

JPT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, interalia, transacted the following: Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Approved holding of 30th AGM of the Company on Monday, September 30, 2024. Approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books. Approved providing e-voting facility to the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM and appointment of Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process. Approved the Boards Report, Notice of AGM and other matters relating to ensuing AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) This has reference to the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024, we would like to inform that in Point No. 7 for the appointment of Independent Director under the category of Woman Director, Mrs. Heeral Mandani, due to oversight it was mentioned with effect from August 12, 2024 instead of August 13, 2024. You are requested to kindly take on record her appointment with effect from August 13, 2024 instead of August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) With reference to your email dated August 13, 2024 relating to Additional Details Required under SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023, For change in Director (Reason/Date/profile/Relationship), we hereby submit a fresh corporate Announcement referring the Announcement already made: On recommendation of NRC, approved the appointment of Mr. Gautam Goswami, aged 62 years, as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e. (August 12, 2024). On recommendation of NRC, approved the appointment of Ms. Heeral Mandani, aged 36 years as an Additional Non-executive Independent Director under the category of Woman Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e., (August 13, 2024). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) We wish to inform you that Board of Directors, through Circular Resolution today i.e. August 30, 2024 approved the Revised Notice of the AGM and Revised Book Closure dates. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

JPT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Results with Audited Report and Unmodified Opinion thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024