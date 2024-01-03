Jumbo Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.88
4.88
4.88
4.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.6
8.29
9.53
3.35
Net Worth
19.48
13.17
14.41
8.23
Minority Interest
Debt
5.11
6.49
6.68
11.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.59
19.66
21.09
19.32
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.11
11.92
13.52
13.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.5
-0.2
6.82
5.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.36
7.16
6.35
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-0.56
-0.34
-0.37
Cash
0.17
0.02
0.65
0.07
Total Assets
17.78
11.74
20.99
19.16
