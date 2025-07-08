iifl-logo
Jumbo Finance Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Jumbo Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jumbo Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:26 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.03%

Non-Promoter- 93.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jumbo Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.88

4.88

4.88

4.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.6

8.29

9.53

3.35

Net Worth

19.48

13.17

14.41

8.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.41

0.26

-0.17

0.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Jumbo Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jumbo Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Prem Chand Parakh

Managing Director

Smriti Ranka

Director & CFO

J P Khandelwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishna Tela

Non Executive Director

Aditi Ranka

Independent Director

Suresh Chand Gokhroo

Registered Office

805 8th Floor Corporate Avenue,

A Wing Sonawal Rd Goregaon (E),

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: 91-22-26856703

Website: http://www.jumbofinance.co.in

Email: jumbofin@hotmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Reports by Jumbo Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jumbo Finance Ltd share price today?

The Jumbo Finance Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Jumbo Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jumbo Finance Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jumbo Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jumbo Finance Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jumbo Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jumbo Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jumbo Finance Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jumbo Finance Ltd?

Jumbo Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jumbo Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jumbo Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

