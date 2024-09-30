AGM 30/09/2024 We would like to inform you that the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Monday , the 30th September ,2024 at 11 a.m. at office No. 805, 8th Floor, A Wing , Corporate Avenue , Sonawala Road, Goregaon( East), Mumbai-400063. Enclosed herewith please find the proceeding of the 40th Annual General Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledgement the receipt of the same. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Tuesday, 13.08.2024 at 4.00 p.m., inter-alia, approved the following:- 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Approved the draft Directors Report and its annexures. 3. Approved the notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. 4. Fixed the Dates of Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 5. Appointed Pankaj S. Desai, Company Secretary in Practice, as Scrutinizer for the E- voting at the 40th Annual General Meeting. 6. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai as a Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 7. Appointment of M/s. S. K. Lahoti & Co. as an Internal Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)