Jumbo Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jumbo Finance Ltd

Jumbo Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.41

0.26

-0.17

0.37

Other operating items

Operating

5.41

0.26

-0.17

0.37

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

5.41

0.26

-0.17

0.37

Equity raised

18.17

28.19

26.98

19.12

Investing

-15.03

14.36

0.85

12.74

Financing

21.61

15.25

7.73

3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.16

58.06

35.39

35.23

Jumbo Finance Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
