Jumbo Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.41
0.26
-0.17
0.37
Other operating items
Operating
5.41
0.26
-0.17
0.37
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
5.41
0.26
-0.17
0.37
Equity raised
18.17
28.19
26.98
19.12
Investing
-15.03
14.36
0.85
12.74
Financing
21.61
15.25
7.73
3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.16
58.06
35.39
35.23
