Your directors have pleasure in presenting Forty (40th) Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. .

FINANCIAL RESULTS;

(Rupees in lakhs)

Particulars 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Income from Operations & Other income 167.89 276.86 Less: Expenses 157.73 203.47 Net Profit / (Loss) before Tax 10.15 73.39 Less: Taxes, Prior years adjustments, Deferred tax etc. (4.40) 10.02 Net Profit / (loss) after tax 14.55 63.37 Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the year 616.21 (187.71) Profit for the year 630.76 (124.34) Add: Balance Bought forward 411.19 360.83 Less: Transfer to Statutory Reserve u/s 45IC 3.00 13.00 Less-. Transfer to Other Comprehensive Income 616.21 (187.71) Balance transferred to Balance Sheet 422.74 411.19

OPERATIONS:

During the year under review, the Company has recorded a lower total income of 167.89 lakhs as compared to Rs. 276.86 lakhs for the previous year and net profit after tax of Rs. 14.55 lakhs for the year as compared to the loss of Rs. 124.34 lakhs in the previous year.

DIVIDEND:

In view of retention of profit, no dividend was recommended by the board of directors.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid up equity capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 4,87,68,470/- during the year under review.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of the investments made by company are given in the notes to the financial statements.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS FUTURE OPERATIONS:

The BSE on April 15, 2024 has given the trading approval of 45,06,847 equity shares issued to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis. Apart from this, there are no other, significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status or future operations of the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined in the Internal Audit Manual. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & to the Chairman of the Company. The Internal Auditor appointed by the Company viz. M/s. S. K. Lahoti & Co., monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. The Audit Committee of the Board, addresses significant issues raised by both the Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP1:

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Smt. Aditi Ranka (DIN: 08071428) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered herself for reappointment. The Board recommends her re-appointment.

The necessary resolution for the appointment of Smt. Aditi Ranka (DIN: 08071428) is also being placed before the members for their consideration at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations and the relevant rules. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and Rules made thereunder and are independent of the Management.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

MEETINGS:

During the year, 4 (four) Board Meetings and 4 (four) Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

The Companys operations are not energy-intensive and as such involve low energy consumption. However, adequate measures have been taken to conserve the consumption of energy.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Operations of the company do not involve any kind of special technology and there was no expenditure on research & development during this financial year. However, your company continues to upgrade its technology (computer technology and telecom infrastructure) in ensuring that it is connected with its clients across the globe.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT-GO:

During the period under review, there was no foreign exchange earnings or out flow.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Your Company continues to take new initiatives to further align its HR policies to meet the growing needs of its business. People development continues to be a key focus area of the Company.

DIRECTOR RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(3)(c) and 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that:

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

ii) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review.

iii) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. The disclosure of material Related Party Transaction in FORM AOC-2 is given in "Annexure A" to this report.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY;

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Fraud and Risk Management Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

In staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

The Company has a Fraud Risk and Management Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The FRM Policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern.

A high level Committee has been constituted which looks into the complaints raised. The Committee reports to the Audit Committee and the Board.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All the Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The code laid down by the Board is known as "code of business conduct" which forms an Appendix to the Code. The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.jumbofinance.co.in

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behavior from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure.

All the Board Members have confirmed compliance with the Code.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has a familiarization programme for Independent Directors with regard to their role, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company etc. The Board Members are provided with all necessary docum+ents/ reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices. Periodic presentations are made at the Board and Board constituted Committee Meetings pertaining to business and performance updates of the Company, global business environment, business strategies and risks involved. Directors attend training programmes/conferences on relevant subject matters and keep themselves abreast of the latest corporate, regulatory and industry developments.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the Companys 36th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2020, M/s. Hiren Buch Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 116131W) has been appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by statutory auditor in his report. The observations made by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 read with the explanatory notes therein are selfexplanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the company has appointed Pankaj S, Desai, a firm of company Secretaries in practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 in the prescribed form MR-3 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as "Annexure B".

As required under section 204 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has obtained a secretarial audit report. There are no major observations made by the Auditor in the Report except the following:

1. The Company has a website updated with the Quarterly financial information and the quarterly shareholding pattern of required information under Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Promoters 100% shareholding in the Company is not in dematerialized form in terms of Regulation 31(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. As per Section 101 of Companies Act, 2013 the company is required to send the notice of AGM to its shareholders either in writing or electronic mode which is not being strictly followed by the company.

4. As per requirement of Secretarial Standard on Board meetings (SS-1), General Meetings (SS-2) and Minutes (SS-5), the maintenance & preservation of minutes of Board & General Meetings are not strictly followed.

5. The Company has designated software for SDD and it is taking additional measures with the help of IT Department to put the software into effective use.

6. The Details of the Independent Directors whether registered under the Independent Directors Database could not be verified.

7. As per regulation 17(1)(1C) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2021, the approval of shareholders for appointment of additional Independent Directors was not taken within a period of 3 months from the date of appointment.

However, the company would ensure in future that all the provisions are complied with the fullest extent.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return for FY 2023-24 as per provisions of the Act and Rules thereto, is available on the Companys website at https://www.jumbofinance.co.in/investor-relations

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

None of the employees of the Company draws remuneration more than the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

REMUNERATION DETAILS PURSUANT TO COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES. 2014 AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS:

There are no employees of the Company, drawing remuneration exceeding limits prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS:

The Management Discussion & Analysis Report& the Corporate Governance, which forms an integral part of this Report, are set out as separate Annexure "D" and Annexure "E", together with the Certificate from the auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Listing Regulations.

