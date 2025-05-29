|Purpose
|Jumbo Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th May 2025 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company at Office No. 805 8th Floor A Wing Corporate Avenue Sonawala Road Goregaon (East) Mumbai - 400063 to consider and adopt the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 01.04.2025 till 48 hours after declaration of result. Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge receipt of the same. Dear Sir, The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 29/05/2025 at 4.00 p.m. and ended on 6.30 p.m. inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Audited Statement of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025, the audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the audited Cash Flow Statement as at that date along with Independent Auditors Report and Declaration under SEBI circular DCS/COMP/04/2016-17 dated June 01, 2016 on unmodified opinion on Auditors Report for the year ended on March 31, 2025 thereon. Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)
|JUMBO FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13th February 2025 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company at Office No. 805 8th Floor A Wing Corporate Avenue Sonawala Road Goregaon (East) Mumbai - 400063 to consider and adopt the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 01.01.2025 till 48 hours after declaration of results and it was already intimated to BSE on 31st December 2024. Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge receipt of the same Dear sir Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulation,2015 the Board of Directors at its meeting held in Thursday ,13th February,2025 approved the Un -Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December,2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the above in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)
|JUMBO FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company at Office No. 805 8th Floor A Wing Corporate Avenue Sonawala Road Goregaon (East) Mumbai - 400063 to consider and adopt the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 01.10.2024 till 48 hours after declaration of results and it was already intimated to BSE on 30th September 2024. Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge receipt of the same. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(lISTING oBLIGATION AND dISCLOSURE rEQUIRMENT ) rEGULATION 2015 the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday 14 th November,2024 approved the Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report Kindlly Take the above in your record (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|JUMBO FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 4.00 p.m. to consider and adopt the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Approval of the Draft Directors Report and its Annexures; 3. To fix the time date book closure and venue to convene the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To approve the draft Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. To appoint Pankaj S. Desai Company Secretary in Practice as the scrutinizer for E-voting at the 40th Annual General Meeting; 6. To Appoint Secretarial Auditor of the company. 7. To Appoint Internal Auditor of the company. 8. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Tuesday, 13.08.2024 at 4.00 p.m., inter-alia, approved the following:- 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Approved the draft Directors Report and its annexures. 3. Approved the notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. 4. Fixed the Dates of Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 5. Appointed Pankaj S. Desai, Company Secretary in Practice, as Scrutinizer for the E- voting at the 40th Annual General Meeting. 6. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai as a Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 7. Appointment of M/s. S. K. Lahoti & Co. as an Internal Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
