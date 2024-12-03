Jungle Camps India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2024
Gross Sales
5.64
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
5.64
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.08
Total Income
5.72
Total Expenditure
3.68
PBIDT
2.04
Interest
0.11
PBDT
1.93
Depreciation
0.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.37
Deferred Tax
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
1.17
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
10.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.17
PBDTM(%)
34.21
PATM(%)
20.74
