SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹94.49
Prev. Close₹97.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹660.84
Day's High₹108
Day's Low₹94.05
52 Week's High₹143.5
52 Week's Low₹81.1
Book Value₹29.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.37
P/E101.33
EPS0.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.75
2.12
2.05
1.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.99
4.58
4
3.05
Net Worth
12.74
6.7
6.05
4.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
17.49
11.1
7.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
17.49
11.1
7.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.62
0.14
0.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Jungle Camps India Ltd
Summary
Jungle Camps India Limited was originally incorporated as Pench Jungle Resorts Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Jungle Camps India Private Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 15, 2024. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jungle Camps India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi on June 13, 2024.The Company is engaged in the business of setting up and operating jungle camps, restaurants and motels. The Company is a conservation focused hospitality group and operating wildlife resorts and highway treat at prime wildlife and tiger reserves located at national parks across Central India.Company was formed in 2002 as a Private Limited, owned and promoted by erstwhile shareholders and Promoters also subscribers, Mr. Abhinav Chauhan and Mr. Naresh Kumar, under the name and style of Pench Jungle Resorts Private Limited with the object of operating wildlife camps and hotels, motels, inns, guest house, holidays home, health club, catering houses, restaurants in India and elsewhere and service related. The Current Promoters of the Company invested in equity shares of the Company from year 2004 onwards. With its first lodge Pench Jungle Camp spread
Read More
The Jungle Camps India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹100.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jungle Camps India Ltd is ₹155.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jungle Camps India Ltd is 101.33 and 3.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jungle Camps India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jungle Camps India Ltd is ₹81.1 and ₹143.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Jungle Camps India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -22.86%.
