Jungle Camps India Ltd Share Price

100.25
(3.05%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94.49
  • Day's High108
  • 52 Wk High143.5
  • Prev. Close97.28
  • Day's Low94.05
  • 52 Wk Low 81.1
  • Turnover (lac)660.84
  • P/E101.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.19
  • EPS0.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jungle Camps India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

94.49

Prev. Close

97.28

Turnover(Lac.)

660.84

Day's High

108

Day's Low

94.05

52 Week's High

143.5

52 Week's Low

81.1

Book Value

29.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

155.37

P/E

101.33

EPS

0.96

Divi. Yield

0

Jungle Camps India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jungle Camps India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jungle Camps India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.56%

Non-Promoter- 5.43%

Institutions: 5.43%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jungle Camps India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.75

2.12

2.05

1.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.99

4.58

4

3.05

Net Worth

12.74

6.7

6.05

4.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

17.49

11.1

7.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

17.49

11.1

7.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.62

0.14

0.42

View Annually Results

Jungle Camps India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jungle Camps India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jungle Camps India Ltd

Summary

Jungle Camps India Limited was originally incorporated as Pench Jungle Resorts Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Jungle Camps India Private Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 15, 2024. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jungle Camps India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi on June 13, 2024.The Company is engaged in the business of setting up and operating jungle camps, restaurants and motels. The Company is a conservation focused hospitality group and operating wildlife resorts and highway treat at prime wildlife and tiger reserves located at national parks across Central India.Company was formed in 2002 as a Private Limited, owned and promoted by erstwhile shareholders and Promoters also subscribers, Mr. Abhinav Chauhan and Mr. Naresh Kumar, under the name and style of Pench Jungle Resorts Private Limited with the object of operating wildlife camps and hotels, motels, inns, guest house, holidays home, health club, catering houses, restaurants in India and elsewhere and service related. The Current Promoters of the Company invested in equity shares of the Company from year 2004 onwards. With its first lodge Pench Jungle Camp spread
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jungle Camps India Ltd share price today?

The Jungle Camps India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹100.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jungle Camps India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jungle Camps India Ltd is ₹155.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jungle Camps India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jungle Camps India Ltd is 101.33 and 3.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jungle Camps India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jungle Camps India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jungle Camps India Ltd is ₹81.1 and ₹143.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jungle Camps India Ltd?

Jungle Camps India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -22.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jungle Camps India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jungle Camps India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.63 %
Institutions - 12.26 %
Public - 18.11 %

