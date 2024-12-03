Jungle Camps India Ltd Summary

Jungle Camps India Limited was originally incorporated as Pench Jungle Resorts Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Jungle Camps India Private Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 15, 2024. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Jungle Camps India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi on June 13, 2024.The Company is engaged in the business of setting up and operating jungle camps, restaurants and motels. The Company is a conservation focused hospitality group and operating wildlife resorts and highway treat at prime wildlife and tiger reserves located at national parks across Central India.Company was formed in 2002 as a Private Limited, owned and promoted by erstwhile shareholders and Promoters also subscribers, Mr. Abhinav Chauhan and Mr. Naresh Kumar, under the name and style of Pench Jungle Resorts Private Limited with the object of operating wildlife camps and hotels, motels, inns, guest house, holidays home, health club, catering houses, restaurants in India and elsewhere and service related. The Current Promoters of the Company invested in equity shares of the Company from year 2004 onwards. With its first lodge Pench Jungle Camp spread over an area of fifty acres of natural forested estate, the founding lodge provided an intimate connection with the jungles. The Company commenced Pench Jungle Camp operations in 2006; This was followed by the launch of Kanha Jungle Camp in 2018. Due to positive feedback and encouragement from guests and trade alike, there were more lodges added to expansion plan - Tadoba Jungle Camp in 2021; Bison Highway Retreat operations in 2022; Rukhad Jungle Camp operations in 2023 and operations at Midway Retreat, Deur Kothar in 2024. The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of issuing upto 40,86,400 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.