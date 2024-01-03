iifl-logo

Justo Realfintech Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.17

20.23

4.9

0.5

Net Worth

27.3

20.36

5.03

0.63

Minority Interest

Debt

2.31

3.61

2.95

2.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.04

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

29.62

24.01

8.01

3.13

Fixed Assets

5.6

1.25

0.56

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.09

0

0.22

Networking Capital

23.65

22

6.19

2.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

31.59

28.74

10.02

5.36

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.15

1.9

2.3

0.99

Sundry Creditors

-1.42

-1.79

-0.29

-0.37

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.67

-6.85

-5.84

-3.69

Cash

0.31

0.69

1.26

0.47

Total Assets

29.63

24.03

8.01

3.11

