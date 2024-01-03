Justo Realfintech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.17
20.23
4.9
0.5
Net Worth
27.3
20.36
5.03
0.63
Minority Interest
Debt
2.31
3.61
2.95
2.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.04
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
29.62
24.01
8.01
3.13
Fixed Assets
5.6
1.25
0.56
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.09
0
0.22
Networking Capital
23.65
22
6.19
2.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
31.59
28.74
10.02
5.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.15
1.9
2.3
0.99
Sundry Creditors
-1.42
-1.79
-0.29
-0.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.67
-6.85
-5.84
-3.69
Cash
0.31
0.69
1.26
0.47
Total Assets
29.63
24.03
8.01
3.11
