No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.17
20.23
4.9
0.5
Net Worth
27.3
20.36
5.03
0.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.9
|0
|97,036.99
|-178
|0
|477.97
|50.48
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,537.9
|0
|53,075.2
|-2.52
|0
|2.99
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
109.95
|51.62
|29,686.5
|114.08
|0.61
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,289.95
|80.22
|25,799
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
386.15
|33.64
|16,687.85
|137.48
|0.63
|234.13
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
PUSPAMITRA DAS
Non Executive Director
Chirag Prasanna Mehta
Non Executive Director
Priyesh Dineshchandra Chheda
Non Executive Director
Vishal Vasantrao Kokadwar
Independent Director
Milind Keshav Oak
Independent Director
Parool Anoop Seth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Bala Soni
801/802 8th Flr EL Tara Bldg,
Powai Off.Orchid Avenus,
Maharashtra - 400076
Tel: +91-22 3513 4314
Website: http://www.justo.co.in
Email: cs@justo.co.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Justo Realfintech Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.