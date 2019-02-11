Jyoti Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
6.46
6.46
6.46
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.14
-35.86
-35.7
-35.54
Net Worth
-29.68
-29.4
-29.24
-29.08
Minority Interest
Debt
27.66
27.48
27.48
27.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.02
-1.92
-1.76
-1.6
Fixed Assets
1.68
1.82
1.98
2.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.7
-3.76
-3.75
-3.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.04
0.97
0.99
0.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.89
-0.88
-0.87
-0.86
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.85
-3.85
-3.87
-3.86
Cash
0.01
0.02
0
0
Total Assets
-2.01
-1.92
-1.77
-1.6
