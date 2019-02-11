iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Jyoti Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

0.53
(0.00%)
Feb 11, 2019|02:49:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyoti Overseas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

6.46

6.46

6.46

6.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.14

-35.86

-35.7

-35.54

Net Worth

-29.68

-29.4

-29.24

-29.08

Minority Interest

Debt

27.66

27.48

27.48

27.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.02

-1.92

-1.76

-1.6

Fixed Assets

1.68

1.82

1.98

2.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.7

-3.76

-3.75

-3.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.04

0.97

0.99

0.96

Sundry Creditors

-0.89

-0.88

-0.87

-0.86

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.85

-3.85

-3.87

-3.86

Cash

0.01

0.02

0

0

Total Assets

-2.01

-1.92

-1.77

-1.6

Jyoti Overseas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyoti Overseas Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.