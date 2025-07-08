iifl-logo
Jyoti Overseas Ltd Share Price Live

0.53
(0.00%)
Feb 11, 2019|02:49:44 PM

  • Open0.53
  • Day's High0.53
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.53
  • Day's Low0.53
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-46.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jyoti Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.53

Prev. Close

0.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.53

Day's Low

0.53

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-46.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jyoti Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jyoti Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jyoti Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:58 PM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jyoti Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

6.46

6.46

6.46

6.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.14

-35.86

-35.7

-35.54

Net Worth

-29.68

-29.4

-29.24

-29.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.15

-0.15

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

0

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

122.77

79.94

129.72

-40.77

EBIT growth

75.41

3.71

-34.61

-5.19

Net profit growth

75.24

3.86

-34.61

-17.99

No Record Found

Jyoti Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jyoti Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pramod Somani

Independent Director

Luv Kumar Saboo

Registered Office

5 Mahalaxmi Nagar,

Ghatabillod,

Madhya Pradesh - 454773

Tel: -

Website: http://www.jolindia.com

Email: pramod@jolindia.com

Registrar Office

Plot No. 60,

Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura,

Indore - 452010

Tel: 91-0731-3198601/3198

Website: www.ankitonline.org

Email: ankit_4321@yahoo.com

Summary

Jyoti Overseas (JOL) was incorporated in 1974 and promoted by B L Somani. It is managed by chairman B L Somani and managing director Pramod Somani. The company has a wholly owned subsidiary in the nam...
Reports by Jyoti Overseas Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jyoti Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Jyoti Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti Overseas Ltd is ₹0.34 Cr. as of 11 Feb ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyoti Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti Overseas Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 11 Feb ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyoti Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti Overseas Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Feb ‘19

What is the CAGR of Jyoti Overseas Ltd?

Jyoti Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.94%, 3 Years at -8.42%, 1 Year at -3.64%, 6 Month at -3.64%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyoti Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyoti Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.65 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 56.34 %

