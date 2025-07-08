Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.53
Prev. Close₹0.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.53
Day's Low₹0.53
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-46.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
6.46
6.46
6.46
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.14
-35.86
-35.7
-35.54
Net Worth
-29.68
-29.4
-29.24
-29.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.15
-0.15
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
0
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
122.77
79.94
129.72
-40.77
EBIT growth
75.41
3.71
-34.61
-5.19
Net profit growth
75.24
3.86
-34.61
-17.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pramod Somani
Independent Director
Luv Kumar Saboo
5 Mahalaxmi Nagar,
Ghatabillod,
Madhya Pradesh - 454773
Tel: -
Website: http://www.jolindia.com
Email: pramod@jolindia.com
Plot No. 60,
Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura,
Indore - 452010
Tel: 91-0731-3198601/3198
Website: www.ankitonline.org
Email: ankit_4321@yahoo.com
Summary
Jyoti Overseas (JOL) was incorporated in 1974 and promoted by B L Somani. It is managed by chairman B L Somani and managing director Pramod Somani. The company has a wholly owned subsidiary in the nam...
Reports by Jyoti Overseas Ltd
