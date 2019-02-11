Jyoti Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.15
-0.15
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
0
0
0
Other operating items
Operating
-0.37
-0.3
-0.3
-0.45
Capital expenditure
0
-0.2
0
-0.49
Free cash flow
-0.37
-0.5
-0.3
-0.94
Equity raised
-71.72
-71.4
-71.08
-70.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.58
1.4
1.4
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-70.51
-70.5
-69.98
-71.54
