Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
65.73
65.73
46.52
Preference Capital
4.05
4.05
4.06
Reserves
60.43
66.56
68.01
Net Worth
130.21
136.34
118.59
Minority Interest
Debt
11.75
11.14
10.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
141.96
147.48
129.1
Fixed Assets
38.62
43.62
48.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.87
56.87
35.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
45.33
45.44
42.07
Inventories
0.64
2.5
2.32
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
34.17
31.35
27.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.39
17.72
18.18
Sundry Creditors
-1.93
-1.92
-1.61
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.94
-4.21
-4.02
Cash
1.14
1.55
2.71
Total Assets
141.96
147.48
129.1
