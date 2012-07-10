iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0.17
(-5.56%)
Jul 10, 2012

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

65.73

65.73

46.52

Preference Capital

4.05

4.05

4.06

Reserves

60.43

66.56

68.01

Net Worth

130.21

136.34

118.59

Minority Interest

Debt

11.75

11.14

10.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

141.96

147.48

129.1

Fixed Assets

38.62

43.62

48.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

56.87

56.87

35.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

45.33

45.44

42.07

Inventories

0.64

2.5

2.32

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

34.17

31.35

27.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.39

17.72

18.18

Sundry Creditors

-1.93

-1.92

-1.61

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.94

-4.21

-4.02

Cash

1.14

1.55

2.71

Total Assets

141.96

147.48

129.1

