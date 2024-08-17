iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.17
(-5.56%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010Sept-2009Mar-2009

Gross Sales

7.15

11.64

11.35

13.56

14.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.15

11.64

11.35

13.56

14.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.21

0.17

-0.07

0.07

4.98

Total Income

11.36

11.81

11.28

13.64

19.47

Total Expenditure

3.9

14.1

9.51

14.92

27.68

PBIDT

7.46

-2.28

1.77

-1.26

-8.19

Interest

0.5

0.31

-0.15

0.31

0.43

PBDT

6.96

-2.6

1.92

-1.59

-8.63

Depreciation

0.15

0.15

-0.05

0.18

0.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.01

0.64

0

-0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

6.73

-2.78

1.33

-1.76

-8.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.73

-2.78

1.33

-1.76

-8.77

Extra-ordinary Items

5.34

-2.81

-1.4

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.38

0.02

2.74

-1.76

-8.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.1

0

0.01

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

65.73

0

65.73

44.52

44.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

104.32

-19.65

15.66

-9.35

-56.55

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

94.13

-23.94

11.7

-13.04

-60.55

Kaashyap Technologies Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaashyap Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.