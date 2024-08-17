Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
7.15
11.64
11.35
13.56
14.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.15
11.64
11.35
13.56
14.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.21
0.17
-0.07
0.07
4.98
Total Income
11.36
11.81
11.28
13.64
19.47
Total Expenditure
3.9
14.1
9.51
14.92
27.68
PBIDT
7.46
-2.28
1.77
-1.26
-8.19
Interest
0.5
0.31
-0.15
0.31
0.43
PBDT
6.96
-2.6
1.92
-1.59
-8.63
Depreciation
0.15
0.15
-0.05
0.18
0.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.01
0.64
0
-0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
6.73
-2.78
1.33
-1.76
-8.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.73
-2.78
1.33
-1.76
-8.77
Extra-ordinary Items
5.34
-2.81
-1.4
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.38
0.02
2.74
-1.76
-8.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.1
0
0.01
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
65.73
0
65.73
44.52
44.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
104.32
-19.65
15.66
-9.35
-56.55
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
94.13
-23.94
11.7
-13.04
-60.55
