Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.17
(-5.56%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Kaashyap Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.18

Prev. Close

0.18

Turnover(Lac.)

1.15

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.17

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.85

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kaashyap Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kaashyap Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 AM
Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.89%

Non-Promoter- 28.70%

Institutions: 28.69%

Non-Institutions: 70.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kaashyap Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

65.73

65.73

46.52

Preference Capital

4.05

4.05

4.06

Reserves

60.43

66.56

68.01

Net Worth

130.21

136.34

118.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

18.87

42.81

40.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.87

42.81

40.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.32

0.09

5.4

View Annually Results

Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kaashyap Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A Venkatramani

Director

A Ganesan

Director

Raghu Tandra

Director

R Gopalan

Director

S Thiruvengadam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaashyap Technologies Ltd

Summary

Kaashyap Radiant Systems Limited (KRSL) was incorporated on 21st May 97 as Kaashyap Institute of Information Technology Private Limited (KIIT) and promoted by A Venkatramani and Usha Venkatramani. It was later renamed Kaashyap Radiant Systems Private Ltd as a result of a joint venture agreement with Radiant Systems Inc, USA. On 8th Sep.98 the company was converted into a public limited company.The first training centre of KRSL was set up in Feb.98 in Madras and offered courses in various fields like Operating systems (UNIX, Windows-NT etc), Databases (Oracle, Sybase etc), Programming Languages (C, C++, Java, etc) and Application Development (Visual Basic, Visual C++). It has its training centres in Trichy & Madurai, Tamilnadu.The company marketed its customised software application, consultancy services, supply chain management (SCHM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and non-ERP professional services, training and allied services to various organisations in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia and Sultanate of Oman vide its agreement with M/S Hassan A Karim Alghatani Sons Company and Faisal International respectively.During 1999, the company entered into an educational and training franchise agreement with Competency Centre for Java (India), an autonomous body sponsored by Department of Electronics, Government of India, Sun Microsystems India, CMC Ltd and National Association of Software and Service Companies. This agreement identifies specified centres of KRSL as Education Partne
