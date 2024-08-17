Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.18
Prev. Close₹0.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.15
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.17
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.85
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
65.73
65.73
46.52
Preference Capital
4.05
4.05
4.06
Reserves
60.43
66.56
68.01
Net Worth
130.21
136.34
118.59
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
18.87
42.81
40.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.87
42.81
40.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.32
0.09
5.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A Venkatramani
Director
A Ganesan
Director
Raghu Tandra
Director
R Gopalan
Director
S Thiruvengadam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kaashyap Technologies Ltd
Summary
Kaashyap Radiant Systems Limited (KRSL) was incorporated on 21st May 97 as Kaashyap Institute of Information Technology Private Limited (KIIT) and promoted by A Venkatramani and Usha Venkatramani. It was later renamed Kaashyap Radiant Systems Private Ltd as a result of a joint venture agreement with Radiant Systems Inc, USA. On 8th Sep.98 the company was converted into a public limited company.The first training centre of KRSL was set up in Feb.98 in Madras and offered courses in various fields like Operating systems (UNIX, Windows-NT etc), Databases (Oracle, Sybase etc), Programming Languages (C, C++, Java, etc) and Application Development (Visual Basic, Visual C++). It has its training centres in Trichy & Madurai, Tamilnadu.The company marketed its customised software application, consultancy services, supply chain management (SCHM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and non-ERP professional services, training and allied services to various organisations in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia and Sultanate of Oman vide its agreement with M/S Hassan A Karim Alghatani Sons Company and Faisal International respectively.During 1999, the company entered into an educational and training franchise agreement with Competency Centre for Java (India), an autonomous body sponsored by Department of Electronics, Government of India, Sun Microsystems India, CMC Ltd and National Association of Software and Service Companies. This agreement identifies specified centres of KRSL as Education Partne
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.