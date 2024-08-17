Summary

Kaashyap Radiant Systems Limited (KRSL) was incorporated on 21st May 97 as Kaashyap Institute of Information Technology Private Limited (KIIT) and promoted by A Venkatramani and Usha Venkatramani. It was later renamed Kaashyap Radiant Systems Private Ltd as a result of a joint venture agreement with Radiant Systems Inc, USA. On 8th Sep.98 the company was converted into a public limited company.The first training centre of KRSL was set up in Feb.98 in Madras and offered courses in various fields like Operating systems (UNIX, Windows-NT etc), Databases (Oracle, Sybase etc), Programming Languages (C, C++, Java, etc) and Application Development (Visual Basic, Visual C++). It has its training centres in Trichy & Madurai, Tamilnadu.The company marketed its customised software application, consultancy services, supply chain management (SCHM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and non-ERP professional services, training and allied services to various organisations in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia and Sultanate of Oman vide its agreement with M/S Hassan A Karim Alghatani Sons Company and Faisal International respectively.During 1999, the company entered into an educational and training franchise agreement with Competency Centre for Java (India), an autonomous body sponsored by Department of Electronics, Government of India, Sun Microsystems India, CMC Ltd and National Association of Software and Service Companies. This agreement identifies specified centres of KRSL as Education Partne

Read More