Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
KAASHYAP TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
Kaashyap Technologies Limited
Chennai
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of KAASHYAP TECHNOLOGIES
LIMITED as at March 31, 2011 and also the Profit and Loss Account for the
year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the company management. Our responsibility is to express
an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit also
includes examining, on test basis evidence supporting the amounts and
disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing
the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by
management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. The Financial Statements of Overseas Branch were at United States of
America in the name of Kaashyap Technologies Ltd. Inc audited by other
auditor whose report has been furnished to us. Our opinion is based solely
report of the other auditors.
4. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (CARO 2003)
issued by the Company Law Board in terms of Section 227(4A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
5. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 1
above, we state that:
a. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept
by the Company so far as appears from our examination of such books.
c. The Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account referred to in this report
are in agreement with the books of account.
d. In our opinion, the profit and loss account and the balance sheet comply
with the Accounting Standards referred to in Subsection (3C) of section 211
of the Companies Act, 1956.
e. As per the information and explanations given to us, none of the
directors of the company are disqualified from being appointed as a
director under clause (g) of sub-Section (1) of Section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
f. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the said
Balance Sheet and the Profit & Loss Account read together with the notes
thereon give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the
manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principle generally accepted in India:
a. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at March 31, 2011 and
b. in the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the Loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
c. in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
For R. Ravindran & Associates
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No. 003222S
Sd/-
R. Ravindran
Proprietor
M. No. 023829
Place: Chennai
Date : May 30, 2011