Kaashyap Technologies Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

KAASHYAP TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS SWOT Analysis for KTL Strengths: * Can create a unique Brand * Quality * State of art infra can be created * Unmatched Curriculum * Technology * Top of the line Technical Team * Financially Sound * Resource Availability Weakness: * Attrition Problems * Competitor in the Market: * Global Competitor * Domestic Competitor Opportunities: * Buoyancy in the market * Shores outside India * US recession Threats: * IT slowdown * US recession * Technology turning obsolete