Dear Shareholders,

Your directors here by present the 35th Annual Report together with the Audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

OPERATIONS REVIEW: (Rs. In lacs)

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue from Operations - - Other Income - 0.64 Total Revenue - 0.64 Total Expenses 73.61 34.43 Profit Before Tax (73.61) (33.79) Tax - - Profit after Tax (73.61) (33.79) EPS (1.68) (0.77)

DIVIDEND:

Considering the loss incurred in the current financial year and accumulated losses, your directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS:

The Book closure shall be from 24.09.2024 to 30.09.2024 (Both inclusive)

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the period under review.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED/UNPAID AMOUNTS TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND

PROTECTION FUND ("IEPF"):

No amount to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 4,38,86,000/- divided into 4,38,86,00 equity shares of Rs 10/- each. There has been no change in the share capital of the Company during the year.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate companies & joint ventures.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Directors Report.

DEPOSIT:

Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 67 (3) (c) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

No disclosure is required under section 67 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, in respect of voting rights not exercised directly by the employees of the Company as the provisions of the said section are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING

GOING CONCERN AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS:

To the best of our knowledge, the company has not received any such orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals during the year, which may impact the going concern status or companys operations in future.

BOARD DIVERSITY:

The Company recognizes that building a Board of diverse and inclusive culture is integral to its success. The Board considers that its diversity, including gender diversity, is a vital asset to the business.

The Board has adopted a Board diversity policy which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors.

POLICIES:

The Company has adopted the following policies and the same are available in the website of the Company http://www.kabradrugs.com/ i) Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism ii) Policy of Directors Appointment and remuneration iii) Policy on determining materiality of events iv) Policy on documents preservation and archival v) Nomination and ; Remuneration policy vi) Policy on related party transactions vii) Policy on sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act 2013 ix) Policy on code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

DISCLOSURE AS PER POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT 2013: The Company has zero tolerance for Sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of Sexual Harassment at work place in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder which has been made available on the Companys website (www.kabradrugs.com).

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

Your directors state that during the year under review, there was no case filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of the Woman at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company believes that human capital is its biggest asset and immensely values its human resources. The Company acknowledges that employee participation and involvement is the key to sustained growth and hence encourages various measures to promote the same. The Company is of the opinion that motivated employees are very crucial to the growth of the organization and hence puts in a lot of emphasis on promoting employee engagement at all levels.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has developed and implemented a Risk Management Policy. The policy identifies the threat of such events as "Risks", which if occurred will adversely affect value to shareholders, ability of Company to achieve objectives, ability to implement business strategies, the manner in which the Company operates and reputation. Such risks are categorized into Strategic Risks, Operating Risks and Regulatory Risks.

The framework defines the process for identification of risks, its assessment, mitigation measures, monitoring and reporting. While the Company, through its employees and Executive Management, continuously assess the identified Risks, the Audit Committee reviews the identified Risks and its mitigation measures annually.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has an Internal Audit department with adequate experience and expertise in internal controls, operating system and procedures. The system is supported by documented policies, guidelines and procedures to monitor business and operational performance which are aimed at ensuring business integrity and promoting operational efficiency.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, Mr. Bangalore Venkata Krishnappa Ananth Kumar (DIN: 08644948), Whole-Time Director of the Company retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his reappointment. The resolution for his re-appointment is incorporated in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

After the closure of the financial year, in the Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024, Mr. N. Aravind (DIN: 01895602) appointed as an Additional Director designated as the Managing Director of the Company subject to the approval of his appointment by the members in the general meeting. The Board recommends his appointment as the Managing Director. The resolution for his appointment is incorporated in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

On the re-commendation of the Nomination and Remuneration committee, in the Board Meeting held on 02nd September 2024, and subject to the approval of the members in the general meeting, Mr. Kuniamuthur Nanjappan Anand (DIN: 03230186), who was appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director in year 2022, be and is hereby appointed as the executive director of the company liable to be retire by rotation. The resolution for his change in designation is incorporated in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the year under review, there have been no circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company. No Director of the Company is disqualified under any law to act as a director.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board/ Committee of the Company.

Considering the above changes, following is the composition of the Board of the Company.

Name of the Directors Designation Date of Appointment 1. BANGALORE VENKATAKRISHNAPPA ANANTH KUMAR Chief Financial Officer & Whole Time Director 29/01/2020 2. KUNIAMUTHUR NANJAPPAN ANAND Executive Director 02/09/2024 3. ANANTHKUMAR SHILPA Independent Woman Director 19/02/2020 4. ANAND ANITHA Independent Director 14/07/2022 5. N. ARAVIND Managing Director 14/08/2024 6. MONIKA SANWAL Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 14/07/2022

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the financial Year 2023-2024, the Board met seven (7) times. The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2023-24 and the attendance of the Directors is enshrined below:

Date of the Board Meeting Number of Directors present 1. 30/05/2023 4 2. 14/08/2023 4 3. 02/09/2023 4 4. 13/11/2023 4 5. 15/12/2023 4 6. 23/01/2023 4 7. 14/02/2024 4

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors has the following Committees: -

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided below:

1. The Audit Committee of the Company constituted comprises of Three Directors being Mr. B V Anatha Kumar, Mr. K N Anand and Mrs. A. Anitha. During the year, the audit committee met 4 times i.e 30.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 13.11.2023, and 23.01.2024 with the attendance of the members as under: -

Name of the member No of meetings attended Held Attended Mr. B V Anatha Kumar 4 4 Mr. K N Anand 4 4 Mrs. A. Anitha 4 4

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee constituted comprises of Three Directors being Mr. B V Anatha Kumar, Mr. KN. Anand, Mrs. A. Anitha. During the year, the Nomination & remuneration committee met 4 times i.e 30.05.2023, 14.08.2023 13.11.2023, and 23.01.2024 with the attendance of the members as under:

Name of the member No of meetings attended Held Attended Mr. B V Anatha Kumar 4 4 Mr. K N Anand 4 4 Mrs. A. Anitha 4 4

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee- The Board of Directors of the Company has set up Stakeholders Relationship Committee in order to align it with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Committee has been constituted to strengthen the investor relations and to inter-alia, look into issues relating to shareholders grievances pertaining to transfer of shares, non-receipt of declared dividends, non-receipt of Annual Report, issues concerning de-materialization etc.

This committee comprised of Three Directors being Mr. B V Anatha Kumar, Mr. KN.Anand and Mrs. A. Anitha. During the year, Two committee meeting held on 13.11.2023, and 23.01.2024 respectively all committee members present at the meeting.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Schedule IV, clause VIII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The performance evaluations of Independent Directors were also carried out and the same was noted. Independent Directors in their meeting decided to bring more transparency in their performance and bring more responsibility while taking any policy decisions for the benefit of the shareholders in general.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management and their remuneration.

REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES:

No Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel are drawing any remuneration. Hence, the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) (i) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial year is not given.

SEPARATE MEETING OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As required under Clause VII of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors held a Meeting on 13th November 2023, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of Management.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors have been updated with their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company by specifying it in their appointment letter along with necessary documents, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices. The Company has through presentations, at regular intervals, familiarized and updated the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations and functions of the Company and Engineering Industry as a whole.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s PPN and Company Chartered Accountants, (FRN:013623S) appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of the retiring Statutory Auditors M/s. Rishi Sekhri & Associates., Chartered Accountants, for an initial term of five consecutive years and who shall hold office from the conclusion of this 35th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting to be held in the financial year 2028-29 at such remuneration and out of pocket expenses , as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The observations made by the Auditors in their Auditors Report and the Notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed Mrs. Anshu Chouhan & Associates, Company Secretary in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report in the prescribed Form No MR-3 is annexed herewith.

QUALIFICATION IN SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATIONS BY THE

BOARD: -

Qualifications made by Secretarial Auditor Explanations by the Board a) The company has not complied with certain regulation of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 as regards publication of Notice of Board Meeting, Notice of AGM, quarterly results. The company will take necessary steps to comply with the same. b) As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to appoint Internal Auditor. The Company has not appointed Internal Auditor. The size of operation of the Company is very small, it is not viable to appoint Internal Auditor but the Company has established the internal control system. c) Statutory Registrar as per companies Act 2013 is yet to be updated. The company will take necessary steps to update Statutory Register as per companies Act 2013.

ANNUAL RETURN:

In terms of Sections 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Act, annual return for the financial year 2022-2023 will be made available on the Companys website once filed with Registrar of Companies and can be viewed at the below mentioned link: https://www.kabradrugs.com/.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:

As per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015, introduced pursuant to SEBI Notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2015-16/013 dated September 2, 2015, which became effective from December 1, 2015 read with Regulation 15(2)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015, Regulation 27(2)(a) is applicable to only those listed entities having paid-up Equity Share Capital exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and Net Worth exceeding Rs. 25 Crores.

In light of the same the Company has informed BSE Limited regarding the non-applicability of Regulation 27(2) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as the said provisions are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not required to be given as there were no employees coming within the purview of this section.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors had adopted a Code of Conduct for the Board Members and employees of the Company. This Code helps the Company to maintain the Standard of Business Ethics and ensure compliance with the legal requirements of the Company.

The Code is aimed at preventing any wrong doing and promoting ethical conduct at the Board and by employees. The Compliance Officer is responsible to ensure adherence to the Code by all concerned and is available on the Companys website .

The Code lays down the standard of conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities. The foreign exchange earnings on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, every Listed Company mandate to disclose in the Boards Report the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the permanent employees remuneration. However, since there is no permanent employee in the Company, no disclosure under the said provision has been furnished.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation by way of notes to accounts relating to material departures;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for that period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

e) Directors have prepared the accounts on a "going concern basis".

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The provisions pertaining to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was no application made and proceeding initiated /pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by any Financial and/or Operational Creditors against your Company.

As on the date of this report, there is no application or proceeding pending against your company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE AMOUNT OF VALUATION AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF TAKING A LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has neither taken any loan nor done any settlement with its Bankers.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS:

During the reporting period, no significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, and Shareholders during the year. Your directors also wish to take on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the employees at all levels, which has made our Company successful in the business.