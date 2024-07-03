iifl-logo-icon 1
Kabra Drugs Ltd Share Price

10.06
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.06
  • Day's High10.06
  • 52 Wk High10.06
  • Prev. Close10.06
  • Day's Low10.06
  • 52 Wk Low 5.93
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kabra Drugs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

10.06

Prev. Close

10.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

10.06

Day's Low

10.06

52 Week's High

10.06

52 Week's Low

5.93

Book Value

3.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kabra Drugs Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kabra Drugs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kabra Drugs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kabra Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.94

4.39

4.39

4.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.86

-5.12

-4.78

-4.6

Net Worth

1.08

-0.73

-0.39

-0.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

1.8

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-76.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.27

As % of sales

0

0

0

70.86

Employee costs

-0.04

0

-0.03

-1.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

-0.05

-0.16

-1.41

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.1

0

-0.12

-0.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-76.3

Op profit growth

198.36

-63.66

-86.72

-334.74

EBIT growth

207.45

-63.16

-86.27

-477.56

Net profit growth

202.1

-63.82

-93

-1,909.97

No Record Found

Kabra Drugs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kabra Drugs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

B V Anatha Kumar

Independent Director

Ananthkumar Shilpa

Executive Director

KUNIAMUTHUR NANJAPPAN ANAND

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Sanwal

Independent Director

A Anitha

Managing Director

N Aravind

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kabra Drugs Ltd

Summary

Kabra Drugs Ltd was incorporated as a Limited Company on August 22, 1989. The Company has set up a Unit at Indore for manufacturing of Ether derivatives which includes Diethyl Ether (Anesthesia), Solvent Ether, Ethyl Chloride Spray (General Anesthesia) and Surgical. The commercial production commenced in 1991. Kabra Drugs Limited is the only manufacturer of Ether derivatives in the State of M.P. tHE Company is presently engaged in the business of Permaculture manufacturing and trading in pharma related products.The latest addition to the product line is the range of disinfectants which includes hand wash gel, hand sanitizer and antimicrobial gel. In India there are very few manufacturers who are manufacturing the said products. The company is the sole manufacturer of antimicrobial hand wash gel and other disinfectant products in India. The company is also a registered supplier to the Ministry of Defence.With manufacturing and regular supply in the domestic market for injectables, soft gelatin capsules and liquids (oral and external especially alcohol products) the company now looks at the global market. A number of new products have been developed for the same.Kabra Drugs are known to meet the diverse medical needs of patients in Emerging Markets in an innovative, socially responsible and commercially viable manner. Their products are manufactured at state of the art ultra modern plants with latest equipments backed by professional technocrats. These are WHO-GMP, cGMP & Sched
Company FAQs

What is the Kabra Drugs Ltd share price today?

The Kabra Drugs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Drugs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kabra Drugs Ltd is ₹10.14 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kabra Drugs Ltd is 0 and 3.09 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kabra Drugs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kabra Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kabra Drugs Ltd is ₹5.93 and ₹10.06 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Kabra Drugs Ltd?

Kabra Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.68%, 3 Years at 24.21%, 1 Year at 78.05%, 6 Month at 27.18%, 3 Month at 10.07% and 1 Month at 4.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kabra Drugs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kabra Drugs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

