SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹10.06
Prev. Close₹10.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹10.06
Day's Low₹10.06
52 Week's High₹10.06
52 Week's Low₹5.93
Book Value₹3.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.94
4.39
4.39
4.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.86
-5.12
-4.78
-4.6
Net Worth
1.08
-0.73
-0.39
-0.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
1.8
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-76.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.27
As % of sales
0
0
0
70.86
Employee costs
-0.04
0
-0.03
-1.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.05
-0.16
-1.41
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
0
-0.12
-0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-76.3
Op profit growth
198.36
-63.66
-86.72
-334.74
EBIT growth
207.45
-63.16
-86.27
-477.56
Net profit growth
202.1
-63.82
-93
-1,909.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
B V Anatha Kumar
Independent Director
Ananthkumar Shilpa
Executive Director
KUNIAMUTHUR NANJAPPAN ANAND
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Sanwal
Independent Director
A Anitha
Managing Director
N Aravind
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kabra Drugs Ltd
Summary
Kabra Drugs Ltd was incorporated as a Limited Company on August 22, 1989. The Company has set up a Unit at Indore for manufacturing of Ether derivatives which includes Diethyl Ether (Anesthesia), Solvent Ether, Ethyl Chloride Spray (General Anesthesia) and Surgical. The commercial production commenced in 1991. Kabra Drugs Limited is the only manufacturer of Ether derivatives in the State of M.P. tHE Company is presently engaged in the business of Permaculture manufacturing and trading in pharma related products.The latest addition to the product line is the range of disinfectants which includes hand wash gel, hand sanitizer and antimicrobial gel. In India there are very few manufacturers who are manufacturing the said products. The company is the sole manufacturer of antimicrobial hand wash gel and other disinfectant products in India. The company is also a registered supplier to the Ministry of Defence.With manufacturing and regular supply in the domestic market for injectables, soft gelatin capsules and liquids (oral and external especially alcohol products) the company now looks at the global market. A number of new products have been developed for the same.Kabra Drugs are known to meet the diverse medical needs of patients in Emerging Markets in an innovative, socially responsible and commercially viable manner. Their products are manufactured at state of the art ultra modern plants with latest equipments backed by professional technocrats. These are WHO-GMP, cGMP & Sched
Read More
The Kabra Drugs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kabra Drugs Ltd is ₹10.14 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Kabra Drugs Ltd is 0 and 3.09 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kabra Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kabra Drugs Ltd is ₹5.93 and ₹10.06 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Kabra Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.68%, 3 Years at 24.21%, 1 Year at 78.05%, 6 Month at 27.18%, 3 Month at 10.07% and 1 Month at 4.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.