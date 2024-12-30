Kabra Drugs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.94
4.39
4.39
4.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.86
-5.12
-4.78
-4.6
Net Worth
1.08
-0.73
-0.39
-0.21
Minority Interest
Debt
1.71
1.38
1.03
0.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.79
0.64
0.63
0.69
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.12
0.65
0.62
0.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.6
0.6
0.6
1.25
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.3
0.1
0.12
0.12
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.19
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.78
-0.05
-0.1
-0.52
Cash
2.67
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
2.79
0.65
0.62
0.68
