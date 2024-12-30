iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kabra Drugs Ltd Balance Sheet

10.06
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kabra Drugs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.94

4.39

4.39

4.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.86

-5.12

-4.78

-4.6

Net Worth

1.08

-0.73

-0.39

-0.21

Minority Interest

Debt

1.71

1.38

1.03

0.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.79

0.64

0.63

0.69

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.12

0.65

0.62

0.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.6

0.6

0.6

1.25

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.3

0.1

0.12

0.12

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.19

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.78

-0.05

-0.1

-0.52

Cash

2.67

0

0

0.01

Total Assets

2.79

0.65

0.62

0.68

Kabra Drugs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kabra Drugs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.