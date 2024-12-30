Kabra Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.05
-0.16
-1.41
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
0
-0.12
-0.9
Other operating items
Operating
-0.11
-0.09
-0.31
-2.44
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-2.56
Free cash flow
-0.11
-0.09
-0.31
-5
Equity raised
-8.83
-8.72
-8.38
-3.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.55
1.28
1.27
0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.4
-7.53
-7.43
-8.48
