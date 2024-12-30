Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
1.8
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-76.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.27
As % of sales
0
0
0
70.86
Employee costs
-0.04
0
-0.03
-1.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
65.28
Other costs
-0.1
-0.04
-0.1
-0.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
21.17
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.04
-0.13
-1.03
OPM
0
0
0
-57.33
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.13
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.25
Other income
0
0.02
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.05
-0.16
-1.41
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.18
-0.05
-0.16
-1.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.94
Net profit
-0.18
-0.05
-0.16
-2.35
yoy growth (%)
202.1
-63.82
-93
-1,909.97
NPM
0
0
0
-130.74
