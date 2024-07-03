Kabra Drugs Ltd Summary

Kabra Drugs Ltd was incorporated as a Limited Company on August 22, 1989. The Company has set up a Unit at Indore for manufacturing of Ether derivatives which includes Diethyl Ether (Anesthesia), Solvent Ether, Ethyl Chloride Spray (General Anesthesia) and Surgical. The commercial production commenced in 1991. Kabra Drugs Limited is the only manufacturer of Ether derivatives in the State of M.P. tHE Company is presently engaged in the business of Permaculture manufacturing and trading in pharma related products.The latest addition to the product line is the range of disinfectants which includes hand wash gel, hand sanitizer and antimicrobial gel. In India there are very few manufacturers who are manufacturing the said products. The company is the sole manufacturer of antimicrobial hand wash gel and other disinfectant products in India. The company is also a registered supplier to the Ministry of Defence.With manufacturing and regular supply in the domestic market for injectables, soft gelatin capsules and liquids (oral and external especially alcohol products) the company now looks at the global market. A number of new products have been developed for the same.Kabra Drugs are known to meet the diverse medical needs of patients in Emerging Markets in an innovative, socially responsible and commercially viable manner. Their products are manufactured at state of the art ultra modern plants with latest equipments backed by professional technocrats. These are WHO-GMP, cGMP & Schedule M approved facilities which also helps to get business approvals for Government, Semi- Government under takings , big institutions and other N.G.Os. Besides, they are also actively involved in trading and marketing of biological APIs and Biochemicals.Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the Board is making its best effort to implement the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible. Several cost cutting measures have already been undertaken by the Company.