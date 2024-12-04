Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 25 Nov 2024

Inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To consider and approve proposal of fund raising by issue of equity shares or any other permitted mode, through Preferential Allotment/Private Placement / Convertible warrants basis to the Promoter /Non-Promoter / Public Category of investors in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2018, as amended, subject to regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the company from 2,00,00,000 shares to 3,00,00,000 of Rs. 10 each. 3. To Consider shifting of Registered office of the company from Shop 208, Swadesh Bhavan, 2 Press Complex, AB Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452011to No.3, 1st Floor, Swaminathan Street, West Mambalam, Chennai - In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 4, 2024.

Board meeting scheduled on 14/11/2024 to consider Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board meeting scheduled on 04/11/2024 to consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the Company

Board meeting scheduled on 02/09/2024. Board of Directors meeting held on Monday, 2nd September 2024 at registered office at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:00 P.M.

Board of Directors meeting held on 14th August 2024 to consider Quarterly Results

Board meeting scheduled on 12/07/2024 to consider: 1. To consider and change the registered office of the Company within the local limits of city where the registered office of the company is presently situated. Board meeting held on 12th July 2024 approved: 1. The Registered Office of the Company is shifted from 270 Shastri Market Indore, Indore, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, 452007 to 208, Swadesh Bhavan, 2 Press Complex, AB Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452011. 2. The Corporate office of the Company where books of accounts are maintained is No.3, 2nd Floor, Swaminathan Street, West Mambalam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600033.

Board of Directors meeting held on Friday, July 5, 2024 approved the issuance of 56,90,500 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each of the Company to non-promoters on preferential basis under Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018

Board meeting scheduled on 30/05/2024 to consider: 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listed Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Board meeting held on 30th May 2024 approved: 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Independent Auditors Report 2. The Board discussed the compliance of the Statement of Deviation or Variation as per the Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and is of the view that the same is not applicable to company as the company has not issued any share by way of Public Issue, Right Issue, Preferential Issue etc. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Board meeting scheduled on 14/02/2024 to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ending on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listed Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Board of Directors meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February 2024, 04:00 PM concluded at 4:30 PM.

