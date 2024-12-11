Considered holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on February 17, 2024, at 04.30 pm at Shop No. 270, Shastri Market, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 452 001, India. Submission of Notice of EGM KABRA DRUGS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Outcome of EGM held on Saturday, 17 February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.02.2024) Voting Result of EGM held on 17th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)