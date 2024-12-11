|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Dec 2024
|2 Jan 2025
|Approved the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General to be held on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, The Notice of EGM of the Company to held on Thursday, January 02, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024) Outcome of EGM held on 02 January 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025) Voting Result of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/01/2025)
|EGM
|23 Jan 2024
|17 Feb 2024
|Considered holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on February 17, 2024, at 04.30 pm at Shop No. 270, Shastri Market, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 452 001, India. Submission of Notice of EGM KABRA DRUGS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Outcome of EGM held on Saturday, 17 February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.02.2024) Voting Result of EGM held on 17th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.