iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kabra Drugs Ltd EGM

10.06
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Kabra Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Dec 20242 Jan 2025
Approved the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General to be held on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, The Notice of EGM of the Company to held on Thursday, January 02, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024) Outcome of EGM held on 02 January 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025) Voting Result of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/01/2025)
EGM23 Jan 202417 Feb 2024
Considered holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on February 17, 2024, at 04.30 pm at Shop No. 270, Shastri Market, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 452 001, India. Submission of Notice of EGM KABRA DRUGS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Outcome of EGM held on Saturday, 17 February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.02.2024) Voting Result of EGM held on 17th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)

Kabra Drugs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kabra Drugs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.