To the Members of

KAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of KAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED (CIN: L25209GJ2019PLC108782) ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended,and notes to the standalone financial statement, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013( "the Act" ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter describe below to be key audit matter to be communicated below. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance to these procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of the material misstatement of the Financial Statements.

The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit A. Revenue Recognition: Our audit procedure: 1. The Companyss revenue is principally derived from sale of products of PVC Profile, Windows and Solid WPC and others. Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no unfulfilled obligations. 1. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing them with applicable Accounting Standards (AS). 2. Revenue is the consideration received or receivable after deduction of any trade/volume discounts and taxes or duties collected. Hence, we identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter since revenue is significant to the financial statements and is required to be recognized as per the requirements of applicable accounting framework. 2. Evaluated the process followed by the management for revenue recognition including understanding and testing of key controls related to recognition of revenue in correct period. 3. Performed substantive testing on samples selected using statistical sampling of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the sdocuments to determine whether revenue has been recognized correctly. 4. Tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether the revenue has been recognized in the appropriate financial period and timely. Based on the above stated procedures, no significant exceptions were noted in revenue recognition. B. Inventory Existence and Valuation: Our audit procedure: 1. Inventory is held in various locations by the Company. There are complexities and manual process involved in determining inventory quantities on hand and valuation of the same due to the Companys diverse & numerous inventory products and work in progress at different stages of the processes at manufacturing unit. Therefore inventory quantities and valuation is identified as a key audit matter. 1. We have attended inventory counts, which we selected based on financial significance and risk, observed managements inventory count procedures to assess the effectiveness, selected a sample of inventory products and compared the quantities counted to the quantities recorded and ensured inventory adjustments, if any, are recorded in the books of accounts. 2. Assessed whether the managements internal controls relating to inventorys valuation are appropriately designed and implemented. 3. Discussed with the management on the managements process of identifying the stages of completion and valuing work in progress stock at the time of book closure process. 4. Verified the correctness of valuation made by the management on a sample basis, with regard to the cost and net realizable value of inventory.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the boards report including Annexure to Boards Report, Management report but does not include the financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities Of Management And Those Charged With Governance For The Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtainan under standing of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure ‘A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigation which would impact on its financial position.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether,directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(c) Based on the audit procedures adopted that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Therefore, compliance of provisions of section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the period for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

FOR,DINESH R THAKKAR & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN : 102612W DINESH R. THAKKAR (PARTNER) PLACE : AHMEDABAD M.NO.038216 DATE : 24/05/2024 UDIN:24038216BKEELV4877

Annexure - A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1. Under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report of even date.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :-

a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets during the year under audit.

b) The Company has a regular programme of Physical Verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment by which all Property, Plant & Equipment are physical verified by the management in the phase manner over the period of three years which is in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, major portion of property Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no serious discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) The title deed of all immovable properties disclosed in financial statements of the company as a property, plant & equipment or as investment property are held in the name of company.

d) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year. e) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder during the year.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:-

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate for any class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital facility in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion ,the Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the company other than those as set out below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Name of the Bank Type of Assets Working Capital Limit Sanctioned Quarter ended Amount Disclosed to bank at quarter ended Amount as per Books of Account at quarter ended Difference Reason for Difference State Bank of India Inventories, Trade Receivables 1300.00 30.06.2023 1539.67 1539.67 0.00 N.A. 1300.00 30.06.2023 1906.27 1995.43 89.16 Figures reported to banks subject to reconciliation. Trade Payables 1300.00 30.06.2023 335.04 341.75 6.71 Figures reported to banks subject to reconciliation State Bank of India Inventories, Trade Receivables 1300.00 30.09.2023 1621.76 1571.39 -50.37 Difference is due to Valuation. 1300.00 30.09.2023 2258.73 2261.09 2.36 Figures reported to banks subject to reconciliation. Trade Payables 1300.00 30.09.2023 181.80 178.04 -3.76 Figures reported to banks subject to reconciliation. State Bank of India Inventories, Trade Receivables 1300.00 31.12.2023 1963.52 1963.52 0 N.A. 1300.00 31.12.2023 2006.01 2006.39 0.38 Figures reported to banks subject to reconciliation. Trade Payables 1300.00 31.12.2023 454.16 454.05 -0.11 Figures reported to banks subject to reconciliation. State Bank of India Inventories, Trade Receivables 2200.00 31.03.2024 2222.62 2340.02 117.40 Difference is due to Valuation. 2200.00 31.03.2024 1780.63 1758.03 -22.60 Figures reported to banks subject to reconciliation. Trade Payables 2200.00 31.03.2024 389.10 389.09 -0.01 Figures reported to banks subject to reconciliation.

iii. In respect of Loans/Guarantee/Security/ Investment given/made by the company:- a) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. However, the company has granted unsecured loan to one private limited company during the year. The Company has not made investment or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. A. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

Particulars Aggregate amount loan granted during the year Balance outstanding at 31st March 2024 Loan Granted Private Limited Company 32.08 Nil

b) The terms and conditions of unsecured loan granted during the year are not prejudicial to the companys interest. c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, there is no specific schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Therefore, no further information is required to be furnished under this clause. d) There is no stipulation of repayment hence no questions of overdue amount. e) There is no any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause. f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment, the details thereof is as under:

Particulars (Rs. In Lakhs) Related Parties as defined in Section 2(76) of Companies Act,2013 1) Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 32.08 a) Loan or advances does not specify any terms or period of repayment 32.08 2) Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. In respect of Loans/Investments/Guarantees/ Security by the company:-

On the basis of our examination of the records, in respect of loan, the provisions of sections 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with by the Company.

v. In respect of Deposits:-

The Company has not accepted any public deposits and also no amounts which are deemed to be deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company.

vi. In respect of Cost Records :-

We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (cost records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the central government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013 and are of opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however not made detailed examination of the cost records, with a view to determined whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) The company is generally regular in depositing with Appropriate Authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no undisputed amount payable in respect of such due which were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable except Professional tax amount of Rs.12,200/-.

b) There are no any disputed dues which have not been deposited of Income tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom duty, Cess as at 31st March 2024 and therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

viii. In respect of Unrecorded Income :-

The company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in books of account, as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

ix. In respect of Repayment of Loans :-

(a) Based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon due to any lender.

(b) Based on our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Based on our audit procedures, we report that the term loan availed by the company during the year were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) Based on our audit procedures, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes by the company.

(e) Based on our audit procedures, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In respect of Utilization of IPO and Private Placement and Preferential Issues :-

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has raised moneys by way of Initial public offer during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those raised.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

xi. In respect of Reporting Of Fraud :-

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during year.

b) During the year, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In respect of Nidhi Company:-

The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provision of companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provision of clause 3 (xii) (a), (b) & (c) of the companys (Auditors Report) order, 2020 is not applicable.

xiii. In respect of Related Party Transaction:-

In our opinion, the all transaction entered by the company with related parties are in compliance with the provision of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details thereof have been properly disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit:-

In our opinion and based on our examination, according to the size and nature of the business, the company has established the internal audit system as per the provision of section 138 of Companies Act, 2013. Further, we have considered the internal audit report issued to the company by the internal auditor for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

xv. In respect of Non- cash Transaction:-

The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause 3 (xv) of the companys (Auditors Report) order, 2020 is not applicable.

xvi. In respect of Register Under RBI Act,1934:-

The registration under section 45 IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 is not required as the company is not engaged in the business of a non-banking financial institution (as defined in section 45-I(a) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934) as its principal business and hence clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (d) of Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

xvii. In respect of Cash Losses:-

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. In respect of Auditors Resignation:-

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. In respect of Financial Position:-

On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 30 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility:-

Based upon the audit procedures performed, there is no unspent amount under section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

Annexure - B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in (f) of Paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibilities

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.