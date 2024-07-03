iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaka Industries Ltd Share Price

286
(-4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open299.9
  • Day's High300
  • 52 Wk High340
  • Prev. Close299
  • Day's Low286
  • 52 Wk Low 148.05
  • Turnover (lac)57.2
  • P/E31.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.68
  • EPS9.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)390.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Kaka Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

299.9

Prev. Close

299

Turnover(Lac.)

57.2

Day's High

300

Day's Low

286

52 Week's High

340

52 Week's Low

148.05

Book Value

37.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

390.68

P/E

31.47

EPS

9.5

Divi. Yield

0

Kaka Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kaka Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kaka Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.02%

Non-Promoter- 29.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kaka Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.66

10

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.82

9.61

10.09

4.94

Net Worth

51.48

19.61

12.59

7.44

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023

Gross Sales

158.5

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

158.5

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.38

Kaka Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kaka Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Dhirubhai Gondaliya

Whole-time Director

Bhavin Rajeshbhai Gondaliya

Director

Prabhaben Rajeshbhai Gondaliya

Independent Director

Jaimish Govindbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vandana Arun Baldi

Independent Director

Rajiv Navinchandra Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaka Industries Ltd

Summary

Kaka Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Kaka Industries Private Limited on June 21, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed from Kaka Industries Private Limited to Kaka Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 14, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company Founder, Mr. Rajesh Dhirubhai Gondaliya had started the trading business of profile sheets in year 2000 and ventured into profile manufacturing in 2012. Upon incorporation, Company acquired the profile sheet machinery setup of one of its roup Company, Kaka Engineering Private Limited (formerly known as Kaka PVC Profile Private Limited) in 2019 and started manufacturing profile sheets in the same year itself. The Company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing of PVC Profile, foam board and UPVC window and related products. Presently the Company has 3 manufacturing units in Gandhinagar Dist., Gujarat, which has a combined installed capacity of 15,425 MT for manufacturing PVC profile, 2,995 MT for WPC profile & sheet, 2,022 MT for uPVC door & window profile. The distribution network comprises of 3 depots situated in Gagilapur (Telangana), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat).The Company bought money through Initial Public Offer by issuing 36,60,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds a
Company FAQs

What is the Kaka Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kaka Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹286 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaka Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaka Industries Ltd is ₹390.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaka Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaka Industries Ltd is 31.47 and 7.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaka Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaka Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaka Industries Ltd is ₹148.05 and ₹340 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaka Industries Ltd?

Kaka Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 73.79%, 6 Month at 49.50%, 3 Month at 9.30% and 1 Month at 8.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaka Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaka Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.98 %

