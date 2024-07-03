SectorPlastic products
Open₹299.9
Prev. Close₹299
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.2
Day's High₹300
Day's Low₹286
52 Week's High₹340
52 Week's Low₹148.05
Book Value₹37.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)390.68
P/E31.47
EPS9.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.66
10
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.82
9.61
10.09
4.94
Net Worth
51.48
19.61
12.59
7.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
158.5
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
158.5
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Dhirubhai Gondaliya
Whole-time Director
Bhavin Rajeshbhai Gondaliya
Director
Prabhaben Rajeshbhai Gondaliya
Independent Director
Jaimish Govindbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vandana Arun Baldi
Independent Director
Rajiv Navinchandra Vyas
Reports by Kaka Industries Ltd
Summary
Kaka Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Kaka Industries Private Limited on June 21, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed from Kaka Industries Private Limited to Kaka Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 14, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company Founder, Mr. Rajesh Dhirubhai Gondaliya had started the trading business of profile sheets in year 2000 and ventured into profile manufacturing in 2012. Upon incorporation, Company acquired the profile sheet machinery setup of one of its roup Company, Kaka Engineering Private Limited (formerly known as Kaka PVC Profile Private Limited) in 2019 and started manufacturing profile sheets in the same year itself. The Company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing of PVC Profile, foam board and UPVC window and related products. Presently the Company has 3 manufacturing units in Gandhinagar Dist., Gujarat, which has a combined installed capacity of 15,425 MT for manufacturing PVC profile, 2,995 MT for WPC profile & sheet, 2,022 MT for uPVC door & window profile. The distribution network comprises of 3 depots situated in Gagilapur (Telangana), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat).The Company bought money through Initial Public Offer by issuing 36,60,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds a
The Kaka Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹286 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaka Industries Ltd is ₹390.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaka Industries Ltd is 31.47 and 7.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaka Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaka Industries Ltd is ₹148.05 and ₹340 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaka Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 73.79%, 6 Month at 49.50%, 3 Month at 9.30% and 1 Month at 8.71%.
