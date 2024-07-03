Kaka Industries Ltd Summary

Kaka Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Kaka Industries Private Limited on June 21, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed from Kaka Industries Private Limited to Kaka Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 14, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company Founder, Mr. Rajesh Dhirubhai Gondaliya had started the trading business of profile sheets in year 2000 and ventured into profile manufacturing in 2012. Upon incorporation, Company acquired the profile sheet machinery setup of one of its roup Company, Kaka Engineering Private Limited (formerly known as Kaka PVC Profile Private Limited) in 2019 and started manufacturing profile sheets in the same year itself. The Company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing of PVC Profile, foam board and UPVC window and related products. Presently the Company has 3 manufacturing units in Gandhinagar Dist., Gujarat, which has a combined installed capacity of 15,425 MT for manufacturing PVC profile, 2,995 MT for WPC profile & sheet, 2,022 MT for uPVC door & window profile. The distribution network comprises of 3 depots situated in Gagilapur (Telangana), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat).The Company bought money through Initial Public Offer by issuing 36,60,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 21 Crore through Fresh Issue in July, 2023.In 2024, the Company has commenced its Lasundra Plant in District Kheda, of Gujarat with an initial production capacity of approximately 13,000 metric tons per annum for polymer compounding. It has installed state-of-the-art 1300 KW solar power plant at its new factory, situated at Tehsil Kathlal, in Kheda district of Gujarat.During the year 2024, Company has added to their main object to manufacturing HVLS Fans, Pre Engineered Building, Fabrication, Stone plastic composite flooring, Aluminum furniture and allied activities.