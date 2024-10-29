Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Appointment of Ms. Nishi Shah ( ICSI M. No.: A60297) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. December 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

1. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot relating to Regularisation of Additional Director of Mr. Rajiv Navinchandra Vyas (DIN: 01581077) as an Independent Director of the Company; 2. Appointment of CS Murtuza Mandor, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer for E voting of Postal Ballot.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Kaka Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 29th October 2024 Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

1. Appointment of Mr. Rajiv Navinchandra Vyas (DIN: 01581077) as an Additional (Non-Executive) Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 16th October, 2024. 2. Noting of resignation of Mr. Niraj Davariya (DIN: 09371601) from the post of Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 16th October, 2024. 3. Reconstitution of Committees

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today On 5Th August, 2024 1. The 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 31st August, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at registered office of the company at Plot No. 67, Bhagwati Nagar, Opp Nilkanth Arcade Opp Kathwada GIDC, Kuha-Kanbha Road Ahmadabad - 382415 for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. Approval of Draft Notice for calling 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 31st August, 2024; 3. Approval of Draft of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024; 4. Appointment of CS Murtuza Mandor, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer for E voting and voting at AGM. 5. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for a period (7) days from Sunday, 25th August, 2024 to Saturday, 31st August, 2024 (both days inclusive). The shareholders of the Company, holding 24th August, 2024 may cast their vote electronically

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Kaka Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice for the Meeting of Board of Directors for Audited Financial Results for the half year ended and year ended on March 31 2024 will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for Half Year and Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion (free from any qualifications) on the Audited Financial Results; 2. Appointment of M/s. Murtuza Mandorwala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Year 2024-25; 3. Appointment of CA Dharmendra R Thakkar (D.R. Thakkar & Associates), Chartered Accountants, Membership No. 101292, FRN : 117286W, Ahmedabad , as Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct the Internal Audit for the financial year 2024-25; 4. Appointment of CMA Dwarkesh Rameshbhai Radadiya being Partner of M/s BRS & Associates (FRN: 000730), Ahmedabad as Cost Auditor of the Company to conduct the Cost Audit for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Approved Notice of Postal Ballot incorporating proposed resolution relating to Amendment to the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company. The Board has fixed Friday, 2nd February, 2024 as the cut-off & Record date to determine the eligibility of Members for sending post ballot notice and to cast their votes through remote e-voting facility. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:25 P.M You are requested to take the above information on record. The Board of Directors has fixed Record Date and Cut-off date as on 02/02/2024 for Postal Ballot Notice

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024