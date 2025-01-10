Kaka Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.66
10
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.82
9.61
10.09
4.94
Net Worth
51.48
19.61
12.59
7.44
Minority Interest
Debt
44.65
39.72
27.35
19.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.34
0.18
0.14
Total Liabilities
97.03
59.67
40.12
27.57
Fixed Assets
58.27
21.17
11.35
7.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.64
0.99
0.14
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.17
0
0
Networking Capital
36.19
30.35
28.53
19.67
Inventories
23.4
14.78
18.49
11.46
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.88
17.7
14.08
14.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.53
4.84
1.98
1.81
Sundry Creditors
-7.15
-3.58
-4.55
-6.45
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.47
-3.39
-1.47
-1.67
Cash
1.74
7
0.1
0.11
Total Assets
97.04
59.68
40.12
27.55
